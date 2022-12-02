Embedded Computing Design

Intel and Codasip Collaborate to Bring Project-Based RISC-V Assignments to Undergraduate and Graduate Courses

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 02, 2022

News

Intel and Codasip Collaborate to Bring Project-Based RISC-V Assignments to Undergraduate and Graduate Courses

Munich, Germany – The Codasip University Program has joined Intel Pathfiner for RISC-V in a collaboration to bring Codasip RISC-V IP cores, the Codasip Studio development environment, and Intel's FPGA platforms to undergraduate and graduate courses. Codasip's University Program is currently working with a number of universities, in light of the expansion of Intel’s Pathfinder ecosystem, to provide students with access to Codasip Studio and project-based RISC-V assignments.

Beginning fall 2023, the Codasip University Program will utilize Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V FPGA development boards for graduate SoC and undergraduate High-Level Synthesis (HLS) & Verilog curriculum assignments. Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V will allow students to take advantage of RISC-V and peripheral IP for Intel’s FPGA boards, giving them the ability to gain knowledge about configurations and combinations of IP.   

“The addition of Intel’s FPGA platforms into Codasip’s computer architecture project-based assignments will further boost our three University Program Pillars; preparing the next generation of researchers, training the next generation of engineers, and developing solutions to solve tomorrow’s technological challenges,” said Keith Graham, Vice President of University and Customer Experience Program, at Codasip.

For more information, visit: www.codasip.com and www.riscv.org

To register for the Codasip University Program, visit: https://codasip.com/university-program/

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
AI & Machine Learning
MVTec Raises the Bar with HALCON 22.11

November 29, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Neousys Rolls out a Rugged Automotive Fanless Computer

December 1, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Your Smartphone Uses More Power Than You Think

December 2, 2022

MORE
Security
Embedded Executive: John O'Hurley and Becky Wanta, Q5id

November 30, 2022

MORE