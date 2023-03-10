Best in Show Nominee: Aetina - AIB-SO21/31 & AIB-SN31/41 (one same carrier board that supports both an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano SoM)
March 10, 2023
Product
AIB-SO21/31 or AIB-SN31/41 is a small-sized embedded computer that supports the latest NVIDIA Jetson system-on-modules (two model names, one same carrier board that supports either an Orin Nano or an Orin NX: AIB-SO21/31 is built with an Orin Nano SoM; AIB-SN31/41 is built with an Orin NX SoM). The carrier board features two 4-Lane MIPI CSI-2, 22 pin FPC Connector, one RJ-45 GbE port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A ports, one USB Type-C port, one M.2 M-Key, and one M.2 E-Key.