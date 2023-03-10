Best in Show Nominee: Aetina - AIB-SO21/31 & AIB-SN31/41 (one same carrier board that supports both an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano SoM)

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

AIB-SO21/31 or AIB-SN31/41 is a small-sized embedded computer that supports the latest NVIDIA Jetson system-on-modules (two model names, one same carrier board that supports either an Orin Nano or an Orin NX: AIB-SO21/31 is built with an Orin Nano SoM; AIB-SN31/41 is built with an Orin NX SoM). The carrier board features two 4-Lane MIPI CSI-2, 22 pin FPC Connector, one RJ-45 GbE port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A ports, one USB Type-C port, one M.2 M-Key, and one M.2 E-Key.

AIB-SO21/31 and AIB-SN31/41 are small-sized embedded computers that support the latest NVIDIA Jetson Orin SoMs (Orin Nano & Orin NX), ideal for the creation of various vertical AI. The carrier board of the two models is compatible with different types of sensors, including MIPI cameras, and has a wide input voltage range from 12 to 24VDC, making the two models capable of being fitted into most larger AI-powered systems, while also able to act as a standalone computer to run AI inference tasks at the edge.