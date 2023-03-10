Embedded Computing Design

Best in Show Nominee: Winmate - R19IHAT-66EX

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 10, 2023

News

Best in Show Nominee: Winmate - R19IHAT-66EX

1.) 19" 1000 nits LCD ATEX Panel PC; 2.) Class 1, Division 2 & ATEX Zone 2 certified for hazardous area applications; 3.) Intel® Haswell Core™ i5-4300U(Optional i7-4650U); 4.) Fanless design with streamlined enclosure for highly efficient heat dissipation; 5.) Intelligent Heater for working in extreme cold environments -40°C

The R19IHAT-66EX is ATEX Zone 2 certified computers for remote data collection, process visualization, and control. Suitable for the deployment in ATEX Zone, where safety is the priority. With the built-in intelligent heater that boosts from -40°C to 70°C, the R19IHAT-66EX ATEX panel PC is suitable for operating in outdoor or hazardous environments blistering hot or cold temperatures. 

For more information, visit winmate.com.

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Processing
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Best in Show Nominee: Diamond Systems - JACKSON

March 10, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Imagination Announces IMG DXT GPU, Enabling Ray Tracing in Mobile Applications

February 15, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Best in Show Nominee: Silicon Labs - SiWx917

March 10, 2023

MORE
Storage
Best in Show Nominee: BIWIN Storage Technology's BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400

March 10, 2023

MORE