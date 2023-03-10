Best in Show Nominee: Winmate - R19IHAT-66EX

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

1.) 19" 1000 nits LCD ATEX Panel PC; 2.) Class 1, Division 2 & ATEX Zone 2 certified for hazardous area applications; 3.) Intel® Haswell Core™ i5-4300U(Optional i7-4650U); 4.) Fanless design with streamlined enclosure for highly efficient heat dissipation; 5.) Intelligent Heater for working in extreme cold environments -40°C

The R19IHAT-66EX is ATEX Zone 2 certified computers for remote data collection, process visualization, and control. Suitable for the deployment in ATEX Zone, where safety is the priority. With the built-in intelligent heater that boosts from -40°C to 70°C, the R19IHAT-66EX ATEX panel PC is suitable for operating in outdoor or hazardous environments blistering hot or cold temperatures.

For more information, visit winmate.com.