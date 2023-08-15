Embedded Computing Design

Boardcon's SBC3588 Octa-core Board for 8K Video

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 15, 2023

News

Boardcon's SBC3588 Octa-core Board for 8K Video
Image Credit: Boardcon

Boardcon announced the SBC3588, a single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core for 8K video output and 4K HDMI input. The RK3588 runs on four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores maxing out at speeds towards 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores with performance close to 1.8 GHz.

A CM3588 SOM and a carrier board holding an abundance of peripheral devices and interfaces make up the SBC3588 board. The board consists of:

Specification

  • SoC – Rockchip RK3588
  • CPU -Octa-core processor with 4x Cortex-A76 cores up to 2.4 GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz
  • GPU – Arm Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU with OpenGL ES3.2 / OpenCL 2.2 / Vulkan 1.1 support
  • VPU – 8Kp60 H.265/VP9/AVS2 video decoder, 4Kp60 decoder, 8Kp30 H.265/H.264 video encoder
  • AI accelerator – 6 TOPS NPU
  • System Memory – 8GB or 16GB

Storage

  • 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB flash
  • MicroSD card slot
  • 1x SATA III connector
  • 1x M.2 connector

Display I/F

  • 2x HDMI 2.1 up to 8Kp60
  • DP up to 8Kp30
  • 30-pin FPC MIPI-DSI up to 4Kp60
  • Video Input
  • HDMI 2.0 input interface up to 4Kp60
  • 30-pin FPC MIPI CSI camera connectors

Audio

  • 3.5mm headphone/mic jack
  • Digital audio output via HDMI

Networking

  • 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports
  • Dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
  • Optional 4G cellular connectivity via mini PCIe module and micro-SIM holder
  • USB – 2x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1x USB2.0 (download+Host)
  • Serial – 2x TTL serial connectors (include one debug)

Expansion

  • IR receiver
  • Pin header for VGA module (include RS485 and CAN)
  • Reset, Recovery buttons, Power connector
  • RTC with CR1220 coin cell battery
  • SATA3.0 power connector
  • Power Supply – 12V DC via power jack
  • Dimensions – 125.0 x 121.7mm

For more information, visit armdesigner.com/SBC3588/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing
Consumer
Consumer - Consumer Networking
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
IoT
Storage
Networking & 5G
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Analog & Power
Cost-Effective Data Acquisition System For A Vibration Test System

August 15, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: IBASE
IBASE's New 1U Edge Server Integrates AI into 5G Networks

August 15, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Software Defined Radios in Extreme Environments: A Matter of Enclosure

August 11, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Embeetle
Embeetle Innovates IoT with Many Partners

July 31, 2023

MORE