Boardcon's SBC3588 Octa-core Board for 8K Video

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Boardcon

Boardcon announced the SBC3588, a single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core for 8K video output and 4K HDMI input. The RK3588 runs on four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores maxing out at speeds towards 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores with performance close to 1.8 GHz.

A CM3588 SOM and a carrier board holding an abundance of peripheral devices and interfaces make up the SBC3588 board. The board consists of:

Specification

SoC – Rockchip RK3588

CPU -Octa-core processor with 4x Cortex-A76 cores up to 2.4 GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz

GPU – Arm Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU with OpenGL ES3.2 / OpenCL 2.2 / Vulkan 1.1 support

VPU – 8Kp60 H.265/VP9/AVS2 video decoder, 4Kp60 decoder, 8Kp30 H.265/H.264 video encoder

AI accelerator – 6 TOPS NPU

System Memory – 8GB or 16GB

Storage

32GB, 64GB, or 128GB flash

MicroSD card slot

1x SATA III connector

1x M.2 connector

Display I/F

2x HDMI 2.1 up to 8Kp60

DP up to 8Kp30

30-pin FPC MIPI-DSI up to 4Kp60

Video Input

HDMI 2.0 input interface up to 4Kp60

30-pin FPC MIPI CSI camera connectors

Audio

3.5mm headphone/mic jack

Digital audio output via HDMI

Networking

2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports

Dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Optional 4G cellular connectivity via mini PCIe module and micro-SIM holder

USB – 2x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1x USB2.0 (download+Host)

Serial – 2x TTL serial connectors (include one debug)

Expansion

IR receiver

Pin header for VGA module (include RS485 and CAN)

Reset, Recovery buttons, Power connector

RTC with CR1220 coin cell battery

SATA3.0 power connector

Power Supply – 12V DC via power jack

Dimensions – 125.0 x 121.7mm

For more information, visit armdesigner.com/SBC3588/.