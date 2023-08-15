Boardcon's SBC3588 Octa-core Board for 8K Video
August 15, 2023
Boardcon announced the SBC3588, a single board computer powered by a Rockchip RK3588 Octa-core for 8K video output and 4K HDMI input. The RK3588 runs on four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores maxing out at speeds towards 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores with performance close to 1.8 GHz.
A CM3588 SOM and a carrier board holding an abundance of peripheral devices and interfaces make up the SBC3588 board. The board consists of:
Specification
- SoC – Rockchip RK3588
- CPU -Octa-core processor with 4x Cortex-A76 cores up to 2.4 GHz, 4x Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz
- GPU – Arm Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU with OpenGL ES3.2 / OpenCL 2.2 / Vulkan 1.1 support
- VPU – 8Kp60 H.265/VP9/AVS2 video decoder, 4Kp60 decoder, 8Kp30 H.265/H.264 video encoder
- AI accelerator – 6 TOPS NPU
- System Memory – 8GB or 16GB
Storage
- 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB flash
- MicroSD card slot
- 1x SATA III connector
- 1x M.2 connector
Display I/F
- 2x HDMI 2.1 up to 8Kp60
- DP up to 8Kp30
- 30-pin FPC MIPI-DSI up to 4Kp60
- Video Input
- HDMI 2.0 input interface up to 4Kp60
- 30-pin FPC MIPI CSI camera connectors
Audio
- 3.5mm headphone/mic jack
- Digital audio output via HDMI
Networking
- 2x Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports
- Dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
- Optional 4G cellular connectivity via mini PCIe module and micro-SIM holder
- USB – 2x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1x USB2.0 (download+Host)
- Serial – 2x TTL serial connectors (include one debug)
Expansion
- IR receiver
- Pin header for VGA module (include RS485 and CAN)
- Reset, Recovery buttons, Power connector
- RTC with CR1220 coin cell battery
- SATA3.0 power connector
- Power Supply – 12V DC via power jack
- Dimensions – 125.0 x 121.7mm
For more information, visit armdesigner.com/SBC3588/.