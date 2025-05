Building a Smart Stethoscope with Eko Health and Infineon

Video

Eko Health revolutionized the traditional stethoscope and turned it into an AI-powered disease detection platform. They needed a Bluetooth product that combined high-end processing power with low power, and Infineon's PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU provided exactly that.

For more information, visit: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/microcontroller or https://www.linkedin.com/company/infineon-technologies