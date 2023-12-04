AAEON Technology Inc: GENE-RAP6

Product

Image Credit: AAEON Technology Inc

Product Description:

The GENE-RAP6 is more than just a single-board computer; it represents a new era in embedded computing. With a lineup of 13th Generation Intel®️ Core™️ CPUs, rugged design features, and exceptional connectivity, the GENE-RAP6 grants users optimized performance in challenging environments, making it the perfect foundation for human-machine interfaces and panel PC solutions. The GENE-RAP6’s distinguished range of display options take full advantage of Intel®️ Iris®️ Xe Graphics to produce technically superior imaging solutions, bringing unmatched performance to multiple areas.

Highlights:

13th Generation Intel®️ Core™️ i7/i5/i3/U-series Processor SoC

DDR5 4800, Dual Channel SODIMM x 2, up to 64GB

LVDS x 1, eDP x1, DP x 1, HDMI x 1

2.5GbE x 1, GbE x 1, SATA 6Gb/s x 1, GPIO x 8-bit

USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 3, USB 2.0 x 4, USB Type C x 1, RS-232/422/485 x 4

M.2 2280 M-Key x 1, M.2 2230 E-Key x 1, M.2 3052/3042/2242 B-Key x 1

Product Website Link:https://www.aaeon.com/en/p/sub-compact-boards-gene-rap6

Datasheet Link:https://newdata.aaeon.com.tw/DOWNLOAD/2014%20datasheet/Boards/GENE-RAP6.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://eshop.aaeon.com/embedded-single-board-computers-intel-13th-gen-gene-rap6.html

Topic Tags