AIoT Open Platform for Flexible and Scalable Development

By Saumitra Jagdale Freelance Technology Writer

Blog

Image Provided by MediaTek

With the increased demand for customizations to secure intelligent solutions, the flexibility of changing the features without affecting the target launch date is very crucial. Thus inculcating scalability and flexibility parameters play a major role in reducing the time to market.

To fulfill the immense demand for AI applications with custom designs and quicker development, MediaTek has launched the MediaTek Genio platform. The platform comes with powerful and efficient chipsets, open platform software development kits (SDKs), and a developer portal with extensive resources and tools for AIoT use cases. These tools help developers optimize the timeline for last moment customizations in design and functionalities.

Defining the consumers’ perspective, MediaTek Genio provides access to all hardware, software, and resources required to move from the concept stage to the design and manufacturing stages of the hardware life cycle. Furthermore, Consumers have a variety of options to pick from the wide range of Genio chips to fit their needs, and then personalize their designs using MediaTek's developer resources and the Yocto Linux open platform SDK.

As flexibility and scalability of the design process solely depend on the agility of the platform, evaluating the financial feasibility becomes very crucial from the sustainability point of view. MediaTek Genio lowers development costs and accelerates time to market while also offering long-term support for operating system updates and security fixes, extending product lifecycles.

Designers can use the Genio open platform AIoT SDK to configure many devices with the same software package that also supports Yocto Linux. Regardless of the type of application, customers can develop their products with minimal support by optimizing the writing and coding of each software application layer.

Customers can use MediaTek's Genio developer portal to access a variety of development tools. Moreover, the customers can utilize the partners' system hardware and software supports. Brands can also use the portal to tap into their partners' networks and sales channels. With this set of development tools and partner support, brands of all sizes can streamline AIoT product design and considerably reduce the time-to-market.

The MediaTek Genio high-performance chipset combines its fast multi-core performance with high power efficiency, enhancing the efficiency and user experience even for computationally demanding AI applications. Each Genio chipset's CPU, GPU, and AI Processing Unit (APU) work in collaboration to improve intelligent autonomous capabilities at the edge while also supporting high-resolution displays, cameras, and other peripherals. Each chipset also supports the most latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols for optimal connectivity over a wide range of devices.

Based on the market and complexity of the applications, the MediaTek Genio series offers three levels of System-on-Chips (SoCs) - premium, mid-tier, and entry-level. These include:

Genio 1200: The Genio 1200 is best suited for high-end AIoT applications that require best-in-class performance. It offers support for the latest multimedia standards and 4K screens, a 4.8 TOPs AI accelerator, and remarkable power efficiency.

Genio 500: The Genio 500 is compatible with commercial and retail AIoT applications requiring high-performance edge processing and enhanced multimedia capabilities.

Genio 350: The Genio 350 is made for lighter vision and voice applications, like hubs in portable and home environments.

Genio 130: The Genio 130 can be used for designing ThinOS and cloud-supported voice assistant devices integrated with microphones and audio platforms.

The Genio 1200 is excellent for advanced smart home appliances, industrial IoT applications, and other demanding AI-embedded devices, owing to its powerful octa-core CPU, five-core GPU, dual-core AI processor, and superior multimedia engines. A variety of computer vision (CV) applications can use the Genio 1200 to receive and analyze ultra-high-definition (UHD) display and camera inputs.

The new Genio 1200 chipset is a perfect amalgamation of best-in-class performance and outstanding power efficiency. Further, it also offers support for the latest multimedia standards and 4K displays in a 6-nm- class chip. To fulfill a wide range of connectivity needs, this highly integrated, powerful, and flexible platform supports many high-speed interfaces, including PCI-Express, USB 3.1, and GbE MAC, as well as MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E and sub-6 5G modules.

Designing Super Efficient AIoT Applications while Reducing Time-To-Market with The New AIoT Platform Stack

The MediaTek Genio 1200 is a premium AIoT SoC with best-in-class CPU, graphics, and AI performance, compatibility for the latest multimedia standards, multiple 4K displays, and remarkable power efficiency in a 6nm-class device, designed for demanding AI and performance-centric IoT applications. With its high-performance 4X Arm Cortex-A55 and 4X Arm Cortex-A78 Octacore processor and Arm Mali-G57 MC5 GPU, the Genio 1200 enables deep learning (DL), Neural Network (NN) acceleration, and Computer Vision (CV) applications.

Moreover, as the Genio 1200 is made with the superior TSMC N6 (6nm-class) production process, it consumes very little power, allowing device designers to reduce their BOM costs, build with fanless enclosures, or even use off-grid power solutions to expand their application possibilities.

This new MediaTek AIoT platform simplifies and accelerates the creation of sophisticated AIoT applications while minimizing user effort.