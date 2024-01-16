Embedded Computing Design

ARIES Embedded GmbH: MRZG2LS - Dual CortexA55 SMARC

January 16, 2024

Product

Image Credit: ARIES Embedded

Product Description:

The MRZG2LS and MRZV2LS are the SMARC V2.1 compliant System-on-Modules based on Renesas RZ Family architecture offering high-performance for embedded systems.

The RZ/G2L microprocessor includes a Cortex®️-A55 (1.2 GHz) CPU, 16-bit DDR3L / DDR4 interface, 3D graphics engine with Arm Mali-G31 and video codec (H.264). It also has many interfaces such as camera input, display output, USB 2.0, and Gigabit-Ethernet, making it ideal for applications such as entry-class industrial human-machine interfaces (HMIs) and embedded devices with video capabilities.

Highlights:

  • Single or Dual Cortex-A55, up to 1.2GHz
  • Optional AI accelerator; DRP-AI on MRZV2L
  • 3D Graphics engine (Arm Mali-G31)
  • Video Codec (H.264)
  • Cortex-M33
  • 512MB – 4GB DDR4 RAM

Product Website Link:https://www.aries-embedded.com/mrzg2ls-launch

Datasheet Link:https://www.aries-embedded.com/system-on-module/cpu/rzg2l-renesas-cortexa55-mrzg2ls-smarc-dual-ethernet-can

Buy It Now Link:https://www.aries-embedded.com/contact

Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Deci and Qualcomm Partner for Generative AI for All

January 17, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: PX5
Don’t Get Bogged Down in 3rd Party RTOS Code!

January 9, 2024

MORE
Storage
Unstructured Data: A Deep Dive into its Value and Growth using High-Performance Object Storage

December 27, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Intrinsic ID
Intrinsic ID PUFs Up at CES 2024

January 2, 2024

MORE