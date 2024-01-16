ARIES Embedded GmbH: MRZG2LS - Dual CortexA55 SMARC

Image Credit: ARIES Embedded Product Description: The MRZG2LS and MRZV2LS are the SMARC V2.1 compliant System-on-Modules based on Renesas RZ Family architecture offering high-performance for embedded systems.

The RZ/G2L microprocessor includes a Cortex®️-A55 (1.2 GHz) CPU, 16-bit DDR3L / DDR4 interface, 3D graphics engine with Arm Mali-G31 and video codec (H.264). It also has many interfaces such as camera input, display output, USB 2.0, and Gigabit-Ethernet, making it ideal for applications such as entry-class industrial human-machine interfaces (HMIs) and embedded devices with video capabilities.

Highlights:

Single or Dual Cortex-A55, up to 1.2GHz

Optional AI accelerator; DRP-AI on MRZV2L

3D Graphics engine (Arm Mali-G31)

Video Codec (H.264)

Cortex-M33

512MB – 4GB DDR4 RAM

Product Website Link:https://www.aries-embedded.com/mrzg2ls-launch

Datasheet Link:https://www.aries-embedded.com/system-on-module/cpu/rzg2l-renesas-cortexa55-mrzg2ls-smarc-dual-ethernet-can

Buy It Now Link:https://www.aries-embedded.com/contact

