Bridgetek to Launch its 5th Generation Embedded Video Engine (EVE) at embedded world 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Bridgetek Bridgetek will launch its BT820B, a 5th generation Embedded Video Engine (EVE), at embedded world 2025. Its introduction will include the BT820B IC and Bridgetek’s range of development modules and supporting software toolchains. The BT820B’s innovative features help designers implement complex user interfaces (UIs) with ease, in a shortened product development cycle.

Key Features

With the BT820B, users can leverage larger displays and resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 (60 fps) via LVDS output supporting the direct connection to many current on-market displays. Its flexible settings deliver support for a variety of form factors including round displays. By expanding the display list to 16Kbytes (twice that of previous EVE devices) and adding a frame buffer, this upgrade allows designers to implement detailed UIs without performance trade-offs.

An OpenGL-based graphics engine allows seamless integration of stunning visual effects. It supports an extensive selection of bitmap formats and enhanced compressed images. Enhanced UIs are simply created utilizing combined support for animation, video playback, and extensive custom Unicode font.

The BT820B facilitates this even on storage-limited host MCUs by accessing various storage solutions including NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and SD cards directly. The large RAM (up to 8Gbit DDR3 external RAM) enables easily accessed assets for simple memory management.

Integrating Touch Controls and Video in UIs

To not overload the MCU, a direct LVDS video input creates an enhanced UI by merging an external video source with other UI elements via a minimal command set. Equipped with a real-time image processor, the BT820B can improve video streams and effortlessly apply effects like fisheye correction and Gaussian blurs through command-driven operations.

Image processing capabilities include:

Resizing

Blurring

Rotating

Grayscale Conversion

Special Effects (Darken, Brighten, Invert, Thresholding, Contrast+, Contrast-, Solarize, Posterize, Pseudo-HDR, Advanced Pseudo-HDR, and Combined HDR)

Histogram Generation

The BT820B’s intuitive touch tagging and tracking make on-screen UI control effortless, while its support for a diverse range of capacitive touch controllers (CTP) provides designers with unmatched flexibility in panel selection.

Offering stereo audio output through digital I2S or analogue Delta-Sigma PWM, the BT820B improves upon older EVE devices’ mono output. It supports direct .wav playback, and its enhanced audio engine makes sound implementation straightforward.

Shorter Time to Market

For utilizing a preferred or current MCU, theBT820B enables developers to achieve a shorter time to market by giving the ability to reduce re-design of hardware and firmware. By taking advantage of EVE toolchains, developers can build aesthetically pleasing and highly intuitive user interfaces with minimal effort such as EVE Screen Designer (ESD), EVE Screen Editor (ESE) and EVE Asset Builder (EAB). Offering both drag-and-drop and code-centric UI design options, these toolchains, along with rich GitHub resources, facilitate the quick and effective creation of sophisticated user interfaces.

The new BT820B development modules include the VM820C credit card sized Board and the MN820 mini-module, expediting the design process through market introduction. Integrating the BT820B and 1Gbit DDR3 SDRAM, the MN820 supports final applications by simplifying PCB design. For rapid prototyping, designers can leverage the VM820C board and MN820 mini-module, both of which are also viable for end-product use.

For more information, visit the BT820B product page.