Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Maher Matta, President, Infineon Americas

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

October 31, 2024

Maher Matta, the President of the Americas division of Infineon Technologies agreed to join Rich and Vin on this podcast episode. The audience will likely relate to the route taken by Maher, as he came up through the engineering ranks, starting as a bench engineer. As you might expect, there were some bumps and bruises along the way. If you subscribe to the theory that the proof is in the pudding, the evidence is clear—the reign under Maher is working. The company is thriving and is a leader in many of the spaces in which it competes. Hear what Maher had to say about his rise through the ranks.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Automotive
