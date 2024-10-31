DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Maher Matta, President, Infineon Americas

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

Maher Matta, the President of the Americas division of Infineon Technologies agreed to join Rich and Vin on this podcast episode. The audience will likely relate to the route taken by Maher, as he came up through the engineering ranks, starting as a bench engineer. As you might expect, there were some bumps and bruises along the way. If you subscribe to the theory that the proof is in the pudding, the evidence is clear—the reign under Maher is working. The company is thriving and is a leader in many of the spaces in which it competes. Hear what Maher had to say about his rise through the ranks.