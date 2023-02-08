Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Vik Malyala, Managing Director and President, Supermicro

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

February 08, 2023

Intel recently launched a new addition to its Sapphire Rapids scalable processor family. The addition delivers a performance boost, but as you might expect, it’s a whole lot more involved than that.

To understand what the announcement means to the embedded developer, I chatted with Vik Malyala,  Managing Director and President of the EMEA Division at Supermicro. In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, Vik explains how these changes, mostly positive, affect both the hardware and software designs of the system.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

