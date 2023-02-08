Embedded Executive: Vik Malyala, Managing Director and President, Supermicro

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Intel recently launched a new addition to its Sapphire Rapids scalable processor family. The addition delivers a performance boost, but as you might expect, it’s a whole lot more involved than that.

To understand what the announcement means to the embedded developer, I chatted with Vik Malyala, Managing Director and President of the EMEA Division at Supermicro. In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, Vik explains how these changes, mostly positive, affect both the hardware and software designs of the system.