Get Connected, Get Secured, Nuvoton releases its NuMicro MA35D0

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Nuvoton Hsinchu, Taiwan. Nuvoton released its NuMicro MA35D0 series, an enhanced microprocessor targeting industrial edge device applications delivering extensive connectivity and security. The platform is powered by dual power-efficient high-performance 64/32-bit Arm Cortex-A35 cores (Armv8-A architecture), running at up to 650 MHz, with 32KB of L1 instruction and data cache for each core, plus a 512KB shared L2 cache.

Also featured are floating-point units (FPU) that increase its digital signal processing (DSP) capabilities. The MA35D0’s LQFP package, with 128MB or 256MB of stacked DDR SDRAM, notably decreases PCB layer count, device size, BOM cost, and electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Operating temperatures range from -40°C to +125°C for efficacy in harsh edge computing environments. The MA35D0 is ideal for industrial edge , factory automation, industrial control, smart buildings, smart homes, smart gateways, and new energy systems.

The solution seamlessly delivers speedy encrypted communications, sensitive user data safety, and offers a secure environment for critical applications. The MPU supports secure booting in four modes, USB, SD/eMMC, NAND, and SPI Flash (SPI NOR/SPI NAND).

Arm TrustZone secure boot features aid the MPU's safeguard valuable data and code. Arm TrustZone utilizes Snoop Control Unit (SCU) L2 cache protection and built-in cryptographic accelerators with AES, SHA, ECC, RSA, SM2/3/4, plus a True Random Number Generator (TRNG).

Additional Highlights:

2x megabit ethernet (complying with IEEE 1588 v2)

SD3.0/eMMC

3x CAN FD

11x UART

For more information, visit nuvoton.com