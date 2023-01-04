Embedded Computing Design

CES 2023: Get Consumed by ICOP's Vortex86 SoC

January 04, 2023

Make your way over to Booth #18947 at CES 2023 to visit with ICOP Technologies and learn how they are improving the application areas of industrial, medical, and transportation with its Vortex86 SoC.

Get to know ICOP and how its industrial grade X86 architecture chips can handle standard designs such as ISA and PCI. ICOP’s multiple solutions include I/O interfaces, GPU, SATA, PCIe, UART, IDE/SATA, I2C, SPI, CAN, GPIO, USB for industrial applications.

The Vortex86 SoC series runs on Windows, Linux, and 32-bit Real-Time Operating Systems. A clock range of a single-core 300MHz to dual-core 1GHz embeds the L1 cache and L2 cache.

Specifications

 

 

Vortex86EX2

 

Vortex86DX3

 

Vortex86EX

 

Vortex86DX2

 

Vortex86MXplus

 

Vortex86DX

 

Vortex86SX
Frequency 600 MHZ (typ.) 1000 MHZ (typ.) 400 MHZ (typ.) 800 MHZ (typ.) 933 MHZ (typ.) 800 MHZ (typ.) 300 MHZ (typ.)
Core Two
(600+400 MHz)		 Dual Single Single Single Single Single
Process 65nm 40nm 90nm 90nm 90nm 90nm 130nm
FPU Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes N/A
L1 Cache 16KB C/D Cache 16KB C/D Cache 16KB C/D Cache 16KB C/D Cache 16KB C/D Cache 16KB C/D Cache 16KB C/D Cache
L2 Cache 128KB 256KB 128KB 256KB 256KB 256KB N/A
DRAM Bus 16-bit DDR3
2GB Max.
(2-bit ECC)		 32-bit DDR3 2GB Max. 16-bit DDR3 1GB Max. 32-bit DDR2 2GB Max. 32-bit DDR2 1GB Max. 16-bit DDR2 1GB Max. 16-bit DDR2 512MB Max.
GPU N/A
(Available with external
PCIe Graphic chip - Vortex86VGA)		 2D Engine, CRT/LCD,
UMA, Dual Display		 N/A
(Available with external
PCIe Graphic chip - Vortex86VGA)		 2D Engine, CRT/LCD, UMA 2D Engine, CRT/LCD N/A N/A
HD-Audio Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes N/A N/A
WatchDog 2 2 1 2 2 2 2
PCI Bus PCI + PCIe x 2 PCIe x 2 PCIe x 1 PCIe x 2 Yes Yes Yes
ISA Bus Yes Yes x-ISA Yes N/A Yes Yes
LPC Bus N/A N/A N/A N/A Yes Yes Yes
USB USB 2.0 Host x 2 USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1		 USB 2.0 Host x 2
USB 1.1 Client x 1		 USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1		 USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1		 USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1		 USB 2.0 Host x 4
Serial Port 10 max. 9 max. 10 max. 9 max. 3 max. 5 max. 5 max.
GPIO Port 128-bit max. 88-bit max. 80-bit max. 88-bit max. 40-bit max. 40-bit max. 40-bit max.
Ethernet (10/100Mbps) 2 1 1 1 1 1 1
SD/MMC 3 2 2 2 2 2 N/A
SATA/IDE N/A IDE + SATA SATA IDE + SATA IDE IDE IDE
Parallel Port 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
CAN 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
I²C 2 2 1 2 2 2 2
SPI 2 2 1 2 2 1 1
ADC 12-bit x 16 chan. 11-bit x 8 chan. 11-bit x 8 chan. N/A N/A N/A N/A
Package Size 19 x19 mm 31 x 31 mm 16 x 16 mm 31 x 31 mm 31 x 31 mm 27 x 27 mm 27 x 27 mm
Ambient Temp -40 ~ +85°C -40 ~ +85°C -40 ~ +85°C -40 ~ +85°C -20 ~ +70°C -40 ~ +85°C -40 ~ +85°C

 

Benchmark & Power Consumption Index

 

Benchmark_Power_Consumption

 

For more information, visit https://www.icop.com.tw/

