CES 2023: Get Consumed by ICOP’s Vortex86 SoC
January 04, 2023
News
Make your way over to Booth #18947 at CES 2023 to visit with ICOP Technologies and learn how they are improving the application areas of industrial, medical, and transportation with its Vortex86 SoC.
Get to know ICOP and how its industrial grade X86 architecture chips can handle standard designs such as ISA and PCI. ICOP’s multiple solutions include I/O interfaces, GPU, SATA, PCIe, UART, IDE/SATA, I2C, SPI, CAN, GPIO, USB for industrial applications.
The Vortex86 SoC series runs on Windows, Linux, and 32-bit Real-Time Operating Systems. A clock range of a single-core 300MHz to dual-core 1GHz embeds the L1 cache and L2 cache.
Specifications
|
Vortex86EX2
|
Vortex86DX3
|
Vortex86EX
|
Vortex86DX2
|
Vortex86MXplus
|
Vortex86DX
|
Vortex86SX
|Frequency
|600 MHZ (typ.)
|1000 MHZ (typ.)
|400 MHZ (typ.)
|800 MHZ (typ.)
|933 MHZ (typ.)
|800 MHZ (typ.)
|300 MHZ (typ.)
|Core
|Two
(600+400 MHz)
|Dual
|Single
|Single
|Single
|Single
|Single
|Process
|65nm
|40nm
|90nm
|90nm
|90nm
|90nm
|130nm
|FPU
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|L1 Cache
|16KB C/D Cache
|16KB C/D Cache
|16KB C/D Cache
|16KB C/D Cache
|16KB C/D Cache
|16KB C/D Cache
|16KB C/D Cache
|L2 Cache
|128KB
|256KB
|128KB
|256KB
|256KB
|256KB
|N/A
|DRAM Bus
|16-bit DDR3
2GB Max.
(2-bit ECC)
|32-bit DDR3 2GB Max.
|16-bit DDR3 1GB Max.
|32-bit DDR2 2GB Max.
|32-bit DDR2 1GB Max.
|16-bit DDR2 1GB Max.
|16-bit DDR2 512MB Max.
|GPU
|N/A
(Available with external
PCIe Graphic chip - Vortex86VGA)
|2D Engine, CRT/LCD,
UMA, Dual Display
|N/A
(Available with external
PCIe Graphic chip - Vortex86VGA)
|2D Engine, CRT/LCD, UMA
|2D Engine, CRT/LCD
|N/A
|N/A
|HD-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|N/A
|WatchDog
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|PCI Bus
|PCI + PCIe x 2
|PCIe x 2
|PCIe x 1
|PCIe x 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISA Bus
|Yes
|Yes
|x-ISA
|Yes
|N/A
|Yes
|Yes
|LPC Bus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB
|USB 2.0 Host x 2
|USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1
|USB 2.0 Host x 2
USB 1.1 Client x 1
|USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1
|USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1
|USB 2.0 Host x 4
USB 1.1 Client x 1
|USB 2.0 Host x 4
|Serial Port
|10 max.
|9 max.
|10 max.
|9 max.
|3 max.
|5 max.
|5 max.
|GPIO Port
|128-bit max.
|88-bit max.
|80-bit max.
|88-bit max.
|40-bit max.
|40-bit max.
|40-bit max.
|Ethernet (10/100Mbps)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|SD/MMC
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|N/A
|SATA/IDE
|N/A
|IDE + SATA
|SATA
|IDE + SATA
|IDE
|IDE
|IDE
|Parallel Port
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|CAN
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I²C
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|SPI
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|ADC
|12-bit x 16 chan.
|11-bit x 8 chan.
|11-bit x 8 chan.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Package Size
|19 x19 mm
|31 x 31 mm
|16 x 16 mm
|31 x 31 mm
|31 x 31 mm
|27 x 27 mm
|27 x 27 mm
|Ambient Temp
|-40 ~ +85°C
|-40 ~ +85°C
|-40 ~ +85°C
|-40 ~ +85°C
|-20 ~ +70°C
|-40 ~ +85°C
|-40 ~ +85°C
Benchmark & Power Consumption Index
For more information, visit https://www.icop.com.tw/