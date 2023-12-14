Embedded Computing Design

Kontron: COMh-sdIL - COM-HPC®️ /Server Size D small with Intel®️ Xeon®️ D-1700 SOC Processors

December 14, 2023

Product

Image Credit: Kontron

Product Description:

The COMh-sdIL with scalability from 4 to 10 cores, SKUs for an extended temperature range and 24x7 / 10 years reliability allows very robust implementations for harsh environments and extreme conditions in a small mechanical footprint.

The module accommodates up to 64GB DDR4-ECC soldered memory, as storage medium, a soldered NVMe SSD onboard with up to 1 TByte storage capacity is optionally available.

With 32x PCIe lanes (16x PCIe Gen4 plus 16x PCIe Gen3 lanes) and 2x Quad LAN interfaces supporting 100Gb Ethernet, the COMh-sdIL is an ideal platform for high data throughput requirements in demanding I/O and network structures.

Highlights:

  • Size D "small" form factor – 120 x 160 mm
  • Intel Xeon D-1700 (formerly Ice Lake D) Server platform
  • Up to 10 cores, processor TDP up to 67W
  • 16x PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes + 16x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
  • 8x LAN Ports for various configurations - up to 100GbE
  • Memory: Max 64GB soldered memeory with ECC support

Product Website Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/products/comh-sdil/p182567

Datasheet Link:https://www.kontron.com/download/download?filename=/downloads/datasheets/c/comh-server/comh-sdil_datasheet.pdf&product=182567

Buy It Now Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/about-us/kontron-europe-overview/contact-us/forms/info-request

 

Topic Tags
Debug & Test
Image Credit: UEI
UEI Releases an ISO 17025 Compliant 6.5 Digit Digital MultiMeter

December 8, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: ADLINK Technology
ADLINK Technology: IMB-M47

December 12, 2023

MORE
IoT
Rockwell Automation's Embedded Edge Compute for Logix Controllers

December 11, 2023

MORE
Security
Intrinsic ID's RoT Meets ISO 26262 and Much More

December 7, 2023

MORE