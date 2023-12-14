Kontron: COMh-sdIL - COM-HPC®️ /Server Size D small with Intel®️ Xeon®️ D-1700 SOC Processors

Image Credit: Kontron Product Description: The COMh-sdIL with scalability from 4 to 10 cores, SKUs for an extended temperature range and 24x7 / 10 years reliability allows very robust implementations for harsh environments and extreme conditions in a small mechanical footprint.

The module accommodates up to 64GB DDR4-ECC soldered memory, as storage medium, a soldered NVMe SSD onboard with up to 1 TByte storage capacity is optionally available.

With 32x PCIe lanes (16x PCIe Gen4 plus 16x PCIe Gen3 lanes) and 2x Quad LAN interfaces supporting 100Gb Ethernet, the COMh-sdIL is an ideal platform for high data throughput requirements in demanding I/O and network structures.

Highlights:

Size D "small" form factor – 120 x 160 mm

Intel Xeon D-1700 (formerly Ice Lake D) Server platform

Up to 10 cores, processor TDP up to 67W

16x PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes + 16x PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

8x LAN Ports for various configurations - up to 100GbE

Memory: Max 64GB soldered memeory with ECC support

Product Website Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/products/comh-sdil/p182567

Datasheet Link:https://www.kontron.com/download/download?filename=/downloads/datasheets/c/comh-server/comh-sdil_datasheet.pdf&product=182567

Buy It Now Link:https://www.kontron.com/en/about-us/kontron-europe-overview/contact-us/forms/info-request

