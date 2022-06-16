Embedded Computing Design

Lattice Semiconductor CertusPro-NX

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by Lattice Semiconductor

The CertusPro™-NX family of low-power general purpose FPGAs featuring 10G SerDes, LPDDR4 memory interface support and up to 100k logic cells can be used in a wide range of applications across multiple markets.

It is built on the Lattice Nexus FPGA platform, using low-power 28 nm FD-SOI technology. It combines the extreme flexibility of an FPGA with the low power and high reliability (due to extremely low SER) of FD-SOI technology, and offers small footprint package options as well as 0.8 and 1.0 mm ball-pitch package options. CertusPro-NX supports a variety of interfaces including PCI Express® (Gen1, Gen2, and Gen3), Ethernet (up to 10G), SLVS-EC, CoaXPress, eDP/DP, LVDS, Generic 8b10b, LVCMOS (0.9–3.3 V), and more.

