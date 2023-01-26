Embedded Computing Design

Looking for an Automotive SoC with LFM and RVC? Check Omnivision's OX01E20

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

January 26, 2023

Image Provided by Omnivision

Santa, Clara, Calif. OMNIVISION, released its new automotive grade 1.3-megapixel (MP) OX01E20 system-on-chip (SoC) for surround view systems (SVS) and rear-view cameras (RVC). Also included is LED flicker mitigation (LFM) and 140db high dynamic range (HDR) capabilities.

“Content per vehicle continues to drive growth within the ADAS market. Surround and rear-view camera solutions that offer high performance and low power, with a small package size, are attractive to OEMs looking to offer convenient ADAS solutions to customers," says Mark Fitzgerald, director, Autonomous Vehicle Research, Strategy Analytics, powered by TechInsights.

The OX01E20 conforms in a 1/4-inch optical format package containing:

  • Micron image sensor
  • Advanced image signal processor (ISP)
  • Full-featured distortion correction/perspective correction (DC/PC)
  • On-screen display (OSD)

Key attributes of the OX01E20 that set it apart from competing solutions:

  • Industry-leading 140dB HDR and LFM simultaneously
  • HDR and LFM performance over the automotive temperature range
  • Advanced ISP that includes DC/PC and OSD
  • Use of a-CSP technology for the smallest possible solution
  • Low power consumption
  • Built on OMNIVISION’s PureCelPlus architecture, which is renowned for its low-light sensitivity and provides the industry’s best signal-to-noise ratio performance

