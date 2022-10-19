Embedded Computing Design

SEMI Projects 2025 as a Record High in 200mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 19, 2022

News

Image Provided by SEMI

MILPITAS, Calif. SEMI reported in its 200mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report that the global manufacturing of semiconductors is expected to boost 200mm fab capacity 20% from 2021 to 2025. The additional output will add 13 new 200mm lines as production reaches more than 7 million wafers per month (wpm). Plans to meet the markets growing demand has companies like ASMC, BYD Semiconductor, China Resources Microelectronics, Fuji Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Nexperia and STMicroelectronics reveal plans for new 200mm fabs.

Projected Outlooks

This year, China is expected to obtain 21% share of 200mm fab capacity. By 2025, China will lead the world in 200mm capacity expansions with a 66% increase, followed by Southeast Asia (35%), Americas (11%), Europe and Mideast (8%), and Korea (2%).

SEMI’s 200mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report details fab capacity for automotive and power semiconductors expanding at a rate of 58% from 2021 to 2025, followed by MEMS at 21%, foundry at 20%, and analog at 14%. The report follows 330 plus fabs and lines and suggests 75 updates across 53 buildings and lines, and includes four new projects since the prior report.

For more information, visit semi.org,

