SEMI Projects New High for Global 300mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity in 2025

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

MILPITAS, Calif. In its 300mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report, SEMI compiled data that shows an expansion of 300mm fab capacity will expand to a 10% compound average growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2025, reaching 9.2 million wafers per month (wpm). “While shortages of some chips have eased and supply of others has remained tight, the semiconductor industry is laying the groundwork to meet longer-term demand for a broad range of emerging applications as it expands 300mm fab capacity,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. “SEMI is currently tracking 67 new 300mm fabs or major additions of new lines expected to start construction from 2022 to 2025.”

Regional Outlooks

It is expected that China will boost its worldwide share of 300mm front-end fab capacity from 19% in 2021 to 23% in 2025. China will likely reach 2.3 million wpm.Korea and Taiwan are projected to decline by 1% from 2021 to 2025, as Japan drops 3%

Motivated by the U.S. CHIPS Act, the America’s are slated to rise 1% as is Europe and the Mideast.

China is closing the gap on global leader Korea and is reported to surpass Taiwan

According to SEMI’s 300mm Fab Outlook to 2025 , from 2021 to 2025, the 300mm Fab Outlook to 2025 shows Power-related capacity growing at 39% CAGR, then Analog at 37%, Foundry at 14%, Opto at 7% and Memory at 5%.

The latest update of the SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook to 2025 report tracks 356 current and future fabs.

