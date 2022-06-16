Semtech LoRa Edge™ LR1120

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Semtech The LoRa Edge™ LR1120 is an ultra-low power chip targeting global geolocation applications.

It provides multi band LoRa® and Long Range-Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS) communication over sub-GHz and 2.4GHz Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) bands as well as licensed S-Band for satellites. It integrates a Cloud-native multi-constellation global navigation satellite system scanner and a passive Wi-Fi MAC address scanner, both leveraging Semtech's LoRa Cloud™ services.

The LR1120 is designed to comply with the physical layer requirements of the LoRaWAN® standard specification released by the LoRa Alliance®, while remaining configurable to meet different application requirements and proprietary protocols.