STMicroelectronics Highlights Security, IoT Devices, and Sustainability with Secure Manager, Wireless Microcontorollers, and More

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Geneva -- STMicroelectronics announced its STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager designed to ease embedded application development for smart, connected devices. Per the company, STM32Trust is the first microcontroller system-on-chip security solution.

The STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager was first used in the company’s new STM32H5 microcontroller (MCU) series which features an embedded MCU core from Arm®, the 250MHz Cortex®-M33, for mid-range MCU-based applications.

Highlighting security, the Cortex®-M33 core complies with PSA Certified Level 3 security specifications, and the STM32H5 MCUs feature IoT asset protection as the Cortex-M33 core features Arm’s TrustZone® architecture, in addition to STMicroelectronics’ own security features and others developed with ST Authorized Partner, ProvenRun.

Per the company, the STM32H5 is the first MCU series equipped with system-on-chip (SoC) security services accessed via an industry-standard API, the STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager, which is designed to ease development and code writing while providing routine security services.

STMicroelectronics also announced that its new STM32 microprocessors (MPUs) are designed with sustainability and low cost in mind for factory automation, smart cities and buildings, and other demanding processor applications that also need high software-execution capabilities. The company is extending the MPU product family with the new STM32MP13 MPUs, which are available in mass production and support security features that are also designed to protect connected assets. The new MPUs feature the 1GHz Arm® Cortex®-A7 application-processing core with integrated peripherals and power-saving modifications, similar to the STM32 MCUs.

The STM32MP13 also highlights security for connected assets with cryptographic acceleration with SCA robustness/protection, tamper resistance, secure storage, and Arm TrustZone® technology with Trusted Firmware (TF-A and OP-TEE) secure processing environments. Gigabit Ethernet ports like programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and development tools and software like OpenSTLinux Distribution with Linux board support package (BSP), drivers, secure bootchain, and application frameworks are also supported.

Also, for IoT devices, STMicroelectronics announced the STM32WBA52 wireless microcontrollers with SESIP3 security and Bluetooth® LE 5.3 connectivity. The solution offers peripherals similar to the STM32 family and is designed for smart home, industrial lighting, sensors, electrical switches, gateways, and portable medical devices. The STM32WBA52 is available now and features an Arm® Cortex®-M33 core operating at 100MHz.

