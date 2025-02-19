The Road to embedded world: Enclustra’s Latest FPGA and SoC Solutions Take Center Stage

Image Credit: Enclustra

Enclustra will showcase its innovative FPGA and SoC solutions at embedded world 25. Attendees who stop by Booth 3A-311 have the opportunity to explore Enclustra’s Product Wall. The Product Wall will feature the latest Andromeda SoC and RFSoC modules, Mercury, Mars, and Pluto module families, designed for RF, AI, vision, industrial automation, and high-speed communication.

Highlights:

Andromeda XRU50

RFSoC built on AMD Zynq UltraScale+ for 5G networking, phased-array radar, and satellite communication

Andromeda IAE50

Leverages Altera Agilex 5 E-Series and ideal for AI, vision, and industrial automation

The Mercury Family operates seamlessly in harsh environments, ensuring connectivity. The Pluto XZU20 pushes compact, high-performance system-on-modules to new heights.

Additionally, Enclustra will host guest partner demonstrations from companies like Hensoldt, Narda Safety Test Solutions, Universidad de Valencia, and DRAMIŃSKI, along with an exclusive AI partnership announcement.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit enclustra.com.