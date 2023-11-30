Cincoze's New Panel PCs Merge Intel Power into HMI Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze Cincoze released its new panel PC series, the P2202+CV/CS/CO Series powered by Intel’s Core U-series (Alder Lake-P) processor. There are currently two models in the family, the P2202 and the P2202E (PCIe expansion 75W). Memory consists of 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz inside a 254.5 x 190 x 41.5 mm form factor.

The panel PCs are integrated with Cincoze’s CDS technology (Convertible Display System, Patent No. M482908) making them an ideal fit for harsh environments and HMI applications. The solution adapts to a wide range of temperatures and voltages while also passing tests including sinusoidal vibration (1G), random vibration (5G), and shock resistance (50G) while adhering to stringent industrial EMC testing standards (EN 61000-6-2 and EN 61000-6-4). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Other Highlights:

DisplayPort

HDMI

VGA

CDS

Mini PCIe

M.2 Key E Slots

According to Cincoze, the modular design of the P2202 Series enables the easy addition of other functions such as PoE and IGN.

For more information, visit cincoze.com.