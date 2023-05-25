AAEON Brings the Goods to Computex 2023
May 25, 2023
Taipei, Taiwan. COMPUTEX 2023 is right around the corner, snf from May 30th to June 2nd, 2023, AAEON will highlight its array of both new and upcoming solutions powered by NVIDIA and Intel. Featured products will include Single-Board Computers (SBCs), Edge AI solutions, Fanless Box PCs, Rugged Tablets, x86 Developer Boards, and Edge Systems. AAEON will be demonstrating live the RTC-710RK and upcoming ACP-1108 rugged tablets at its booth during the show as well as information on the following solutions.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin
- BOXER-8646AI
(Boxer8646AI)
12th Generation Intel Core
- BOXER-6000 Series
- GENE-RAP6
13th Generation Intel Core
- ATX-Q670A
(ATX-Q670A)
- MIX-Q670A1
- MAX-Q670A
Intel Core i3 Processor N-series, Atom Processor X Series, and N-series processors.
- PICO-ADN4
- EPIC-ADN9
During COMPUTEX 2023, AAEON will be launching its first solution utilizing 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors integrated in the ARES-EAG0 and the flexiWAN certified FWS-2365 Desktop Network Appliance.
UP 3rd Generation Developer Boards
- UP Squared i12 and UP 7000
- UP Xtreme i12
- UP Xtreme i12 Edge
The UP Squared Pro 7000 with its MIPI CSI Camera Converter Kit will be available for viewing and discussing with AAEON experts. The kit was designed in collaboration with D3 Engineering and Leopard Imaging.
Date: May 30 – June 2
Location: AAEON HQ - 6F., No. 28, Baogao Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City 231029
For more information, visit aaeon.com/en/.