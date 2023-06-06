ADLINK, AI, and the Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ADLINK

ADLINK Technology Inc. released its new MVP Series fanless modular computers, the MVP-5200 Compact Modular Industrial Computers and MVP-6200 Expandable Modular Industrial Computers for 12/13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 and Celeron processors. Up to 65W are supported by the Intel R680E chipset which can couple with GPU cards for AI inference at the edge.

The MVP-5200/MVP-6200 series is expandable and supports up to 4 PCI/PCIe slots allowing faster movement through GPUs, accelerators, and other expansion cards. Additional extensions include one M.2 2230 A+E-key for Wi-Fi and 5G modules, one 3042/3052 B-key slot, and one M.2 2280 M-key for additional storage.

I/O options

2 DisplayPorts

2 HDMI

6 COM ports

6 USB ports

8-channel digital I/O

Three 2.5Gb LAN interfaces

6 SMA antennas connectors which includes four for 5G and two for Wi-Fi

Additionally, the MVP-5200 and MVP-6200 series are scalable with ADLINK AFM (Adaptive Function Module) slot.

For more information, visit adlinktech.com and adlinktech.com/en/Industrial_PCs__Fanless_Embedded_PCs.