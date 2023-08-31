Embedded Computing Design

Cincoze Puts Intel Power in its DIAMOND DS-1400 Series

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 31, 2023

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze released its DIAMOND DS-1400 Series of industrial computer modules. The modules are designed for enhanced power while offering PCIe expansion. That power is derived from a 12th gen Intel Alder Lake-S processor with the Intel 7 process, delivering a max out at 16 cores (8P + 8E) with DDR5 memory up to 64GB, 4800MHz, ECC technology.

Included is a variety of I/Os to which Cincoze’s special functions can be added through one of its exclusive add on cards measuring 111 x 237mm. It arrives with 2x PCI/PCIe expansion slots protected by a patented PCIe card retainer (Patent Number: I773359) that insures stability in situations involving rugged vibrations.

Other Highlights:

  • Temperature range of -40–70°C
  • Wide voltage
  • Overvoltage
  • Overcurrent
  • ESD protection

Proving its ruggedness, the modules comply with U.S. military standard for shock and vibration resistance MIL-STD-810G and the EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only).

For more information, visit cincoze.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

