Cincoze Puts Intel Power in its DIAMOND DS-1400 Series

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze Cincoze released its DIAMOND DS-1400 Series of industrial computer modules. The modules are designed for enhanced power while offering PCIe expansion. That power is derived from a 12th gen Intel Alder Lake-S processor with the Intel 7 process, delivering a max out at 16 cores (8P + 8E) with DDR5 memory up to 64GB, 4800MHz, ECC technology.

Included is a variety of I/Os to which Cincoze’s special functions can be added through one of its exclusive add on cards measuring 111 x 237mm. It arrives with 2x PCI/PCIe expansion slots protected by a patented PCIe card retainer (Patent Number: I773359) that insures stability in situations involving rugged vibrations.

Other Highlights:

Temperature range of -40–70°C

Wide voltage

Overvoltage

Overcurrent

ESD protection

Proving its ruggedness, the modules comply with U.S. military standard for shock and vibration resistance MIL-STD-810G and the EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only).

For more information, visit cincoze.com.