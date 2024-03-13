congatec Launches New Product Family aReady.COM

San Diego, CA, congatec announced a new product family, aReady.COM, supporting the implementation of embedded and edge computing technology with the assistance of high-performance embedded building blocks, ranging from Computer-on-Modules (COM) to cloud.

congatec’s new aReady.COMs integrate an application-ready hypervisor, operating system, and IIoT software configurations that can be put together depending on individual application needs. Developers can boot individually configured aReady.COMs and install their applications, while also accessing a wide range of IoT and cloud apps, including firewalls and VPN clients.

The first aReady.COMs are available with the ctrlX OS from Bosch Rexroth.

“.. it is not just limited to COMs but even covers everything from COM to cloud…Our aReady.COM means that we are establishing a new premium level for this application readiness. It makes the use of our modules even more convenient and efficient, because the software building blocks required, both below and alongside the customer application are provided by congatec in application-ready form in the required configuration and function-validation,” explains Tim Henrichs, Vice President Marketing & Business Development at congatec.

“The seamless integration of our hypervisor technology, and our growing portfolio of industrial software along with the integration of operating systems such as ctrlX OS, represent the first key stage of our aReady. strategy.” explains Andreas Bergbauer, Manager Solution Management at congatec.

For the evaluation of the aReady.COM portfolio, customers can currently choose between two computer-on-modules on the basis of the COM-HPC standard: The COM-HPC conga-aCOM/mRLP Mini Module and the performance-oriented COM-HPC conga-aCOM/cRLP Client Size A Module, both based on the 13th Generation Intel Core processor series (code name "Raptor Lake").

