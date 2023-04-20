Do you need Sub-Meter Accuracy in your Automotive Applications?

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: u-blox

Thalwil, Switzerland. u-blox announced the u-blox ZED-F9L module designed to integrate seamlessly in automotive use cases. Included with embedded dead reckoning technology, the module contains six-axis IMU, various outputs, and reliable automotive components (AEC-Q104). The unit runs at temperatures up to 105 °C enabling Telematic Control Units (TCU) under the roof.

The u-blox ZED-F9L utilizes innovative algorithms to combine GNSS measurements, IMU data, wheel ticks, and vehicle dynamics. When GNSS services are inaccessible the module still has the ability for reliable positioning and attitude. It leverages six satellite constellations with L1/L5 band signals and is designed to feed constant sub-meter-level positioning precision.

“The new ZED-F9L GNSS receiver is the optimal solution for TCU, telematics, V2X, and advanced navigation. It builds on a long-standing tradition of leading automotive dead reckoning products,” says Martin Wallebohr, Senior Product Manager, Automotive GNSS at u-blox.

Two-wheel vehicles are supported by the modules. Security such as anti-jamming and sensor-based anti-spoofing techniques are included.

Wallebohr continued, “The receiver is equipped with advanced features, including a 50 Hz output rate with low latency for real-time applications, multiple outputs to support diverse automotive architectures, and a high-protection security level, to name but a few. Furthermore, this product offers an upgrade path to RTK technology as it is pin-to-pin compatible with the ZED-F9K module,” says Martin Wallebohr, Senior Product Manager, Automotive GNSS at u-blox.

For more information, visit www.u-blox.com.