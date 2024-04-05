embedded world 2024 - Versatile new Products with CAN FD Connection from PEAK-System

Image Credit: PEAK-System

At embedded world 2024, PEAK-System will be presenting its new programmable modules and I/O products with CAN FD connection. The PCAN-MicroMod FD ECU enables the integration of customer-specific accessories in commercial and heavy-duty vehicles. The universal control unit is equipped with a CAN FD connection, a mixture of analog and digital I/Os, and a robust casing with automotive connectors. Signal processing and message transmission are configured using a Windows software via the CAN bus. Alternatively, the PCAN-MicroMod FD ECU can be switched to use the SAE J1939 and J1939 FD communication standards. PEAK-System will publish this option free of charge for all PCAN-MicroMod FD products.

The PCAN-GPS FD released at the beginning of the year is a programmable sensor module with CAN FD connection for capturing position, orientation, and acceleration. For this purpose, the module has modern sensors such as a satellite receiver, a magnetic field sensor, an acceleration sensor, and a gyroscope. The processing and transmission of the measurement data as well as the behavior of the sensor module can be freely programmed.

Systems with an RS-232 interface can be integrated into classic CAN and modern CAN FD buses with the new PCAN-RS-232 FD. Data traffic is converted via the integrated Arm Cortex M4 microcontroller and can be programmed for specific applications. As with the PCAN-GPS FD, PEAK-System provides a free development package with programming examples. PEAK-System will be presenting its products in Hall 1, Stand 304.

For more information, visit peak-system.com.