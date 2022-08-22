Embedded Computing Design

Fibocom Launches AI Smart Module SCA825-W

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 22, 2022

News

Fibocom Launches AI Smart Module SCA825-W

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' premium-tier SoC (System-on-Chip) QCS8250, the module is designed to meet the requirements of high-end AIoT scenarios such as HD video conferences, HD livestreaming, cloud gaming, edge computing, robotics, drones, AR/VR, and so on.

Equipped with the Qualcomm QCS8250 IoT solution, Fibocom's AI smart module SCA825-W integrates an octa-core Kryo 585 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, dedicated NPU 230 (Neural Processing Unit), as well as Hexagon DSP for machine learning. The module can deliver a computering power of up to 15 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second), enabling complex AI computing performance with suitable features.

Featuring a Spectra 480 ISP (image signal processor), Adreno 995 DPU, and Adreno 665 VPU, Fibocom SCA825-W supports up to seven concurrent cameras, triple 4K display, and video encode at up to 4K resolution at 120 fps, 8K at 30 fps (frames per second), offering image capturing, processing, and displaying capabilities.

In addition, the module supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO multi-antenna technology, which allows various wireless connectivity options for industrial and commercial use cases. It also supports Android 10 operating system and a wide range of interfaces (MIPI-DSI, I2S, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, SPI), enabling flexibility and ease of integration to meet the application demands of the AIoT industry.

For more information, visit:

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Analog & Power
Tear Down: EnOcean STM 550 Energy Harvesting Multi-Sensor

August 19, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Anari AI Launched Thor X – the First “System-on-Cloud” for Processing 3D Point Clouds

August 4, 2022

MORE
Storage
The Brains Behind Storage: What Does a NAND Flash Memory Controller Actually Do?

August 12, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Industrial Facilities to Expand 5G Connections with Over 49 Million by 2030

August 22, 2022

MORE