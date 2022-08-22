Fibocom Launches AI Smart Module SCA825-W

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' premium-tier SoC (System-on-Chip) QCS8250, the module is designed to meet the requirements of high-end AIoT scenarios such as HD video conferences, HD livestreaming, cloud gaming, edge computing, robotics, drones, AR/VR, and so on.

Equipped with the Qualcomm QCS8250 IoT solution, Fibocom's AI smart module SCA825-W integrates an octa-core Kryo 585 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, dedicated NPU 230 (Neural Processing Unit), as well as Hexagon DSP for machine learning. The module can deliver a computering power of up to 15 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second), enabling complex AI computing performance with suitable features.

Featuring a Spectra 480 ISP (image signal processor), Adreno 995 DPU, and Adreno 665 VPU, Fibocom SCA825-W supports up to seven concurrent cameras, triple 4K display, and video encode at up to 4K resolution at 120 fps, 8K at 30 fps (frames per second), offering image capturing, processing, and displaying capabilities.

In addition, the module supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO multi-antenna technology, which allows various wireless connectivity options for industrial and commercial use cases. It also supports Android 10 operating system and a wide range of interfaces (MIPI-DSI, I2S, PCIe, UART, USB, I2C, SPI), enabling flexibility and ease of integration to meet the application demands of the AIoT industry.

For more information, visit: