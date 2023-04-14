Embedded Computing Design

Impulse Embedded Leverages Hailo-8 and Aetina's MXM Bolstering AI at the Edge

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 14, 2023

Impulse Embedded, released its AI-MXM-H84A, a MXM embedded graphics accelerator designed for AI processing, from Aetina. It is powered by four Hailo-8 edge AI processors delivering 104 tera-operations per second (TOPS) on a single embedded MXM (Mobile PCI Express Module) graphics module.

The Hailo-8 is an Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) the size of a penny. The processor runs on an efficient 2.5W. Utilizing the core attributes, the architecture supports edge devices running deep learning applications and adds efficacy and sustainability over current generally used AI solutions.

While designing the MXM, Aetina considered severe environments and has certified its MXM to handle extreme vibration. Aetina’s MXM 3.1 Type B module is simple to embed in various systems employing the capability to perform with large AI inference workloads. It offers low latency with an increase in power.  

For more information, visit impulse-embedded.co.uk.

