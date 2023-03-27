Jump to the Rugged Edge of EUPHORIA with SECO

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit SECO SECO released its EUPHORIA, a new COM Express Compact module featuring the Intel Atom x6000E Series, Intel Pentium, and Celeron N and J Series processors for reliably regulating temperature control in deterministic real-time rugged edge environments. The EUPHORIA delivers high performance embedded connectivity on x86 architecture supporting innovations within automation, robotics, transportation, automotive, medical devices, and telecommunications.

EUPHORIA follows PICMG COM Express 3.1 module specification providing simplified integration and compatibility with a proven range of carrier boards for developer specific I/Os. Storage options include up to 32 GB of DDR4-3200 via two DIMM slots, soldered eMMC 5.1 flash memory, and 2x SATA Gen 3 interfaces. Additionally, low speed interfaces such as UART, I2C, SPI, and CAN are provided with an enabled BIOS simply integrating a diverse assortment of devices.

EUPHORIA's integrated connectivity options include:

4x USB 3.2 Gen 1

8x USB 2.0 host ports

USB 3.0

1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet interface with MaxLinear GPY211/215 GbE controller

Up to 6x PCI-e Gen3 lanes

An Intel Gen11 UHD Graphics controller with up to 32 execution units provides multimedia competencies with display configurations supporting 4K, except for LVDS (1080p). Three independent displays included are 2x Digital Display Interfaces (DDIs) configured as DVI, DP 1.4, or HDMI 1.4, and 1x eDP 1.3 or Single/Dual-Channel 18-/24-bit LVDS interface (factory build option). EUPHORIA currently supports Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC and Yocto Kirkstone.

For optimal security, a trusted platform module (TPM 2.0/1.2) is available as an option.

For more information, visit edge.seco.com.