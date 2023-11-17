Kontron has New COM-HPC Mini Module in Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Kontron

Ismaning, Germany. Kontron is designing a COM-HPC Mini module centered on the COM-HPC 1.2 standard approved by PICMG. The COM-HPC Mini is marketed as having a generous enhancement in performance. New applications are possible by broader scalability while the module only measures 95 mm x 70 mm.

"COM-HPC Mini enables the integration of ultra-high-performance COMs in the smallest application areas. It is crucial that the technical possibilities of the Intel® Next Gen CoreTM platforms can be fully utilized," explains Irene Hahner, Product Manager COM-HPC Modules at Kontron.

Additional Features:

High-speed connector of 400 pins, including 2 10 GbE interfaces 16x PCIe (up to PCIe Gen5) 4 USB 4 interfaces (Thunderbolt and DisplayPort Alternate Mode)



For more information, visit kontron.com/en.