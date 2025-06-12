Next-Gen COM-HPC Platform by Avalue Targets Smart Healthcare, Energy, and Industrial AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Avalue Technology Inc. introduced its leading-edge COM-HPC module, ESM-HRPL, along with the highly efficient carrier board EEV-HC10, delivering reliability and modular scalability to AI inference, smart healthcare, industrial automation, and intelligent energy systems applications.

ESM-HRPL

In compliance with PICMG COM-HPC Client Type specification, the ESM-HRPL leverages the Intel 12th/13th/14th Gen Core processors (LGA 1700, up to 65W TDP) and incorporates the Intel R680E chipset. It supports PCIe Gen5, dual 2.5GbE (Intel i226-LM), USB 3.2 Gen2x2, eDP, and three DDI interfaces for seamless support managing high-speed data throughput and multi-device integration.

Included are four DDR5 SO-DIMM sockets, supporting up to 128GB memory at max 3600MT/s bandwidth and optional ECC (depending on selected CPU). Engineers benefit from the modular architecture's ability to reduce cross-platform integration time, accelerating time-to-market while protecting proprietary software through application-specific carrier board customization.

EEV-HC10

The EEV-HC10 carrier board is manufactured on a standard EATX form factor (305 x 330mm) and compliant with COM-HPC Rev. 1.2. The board includes up to four IET (Interface Expansion Technology) slots for modular enhancements like display outputs, USB communication, and 2.5G. It offers one PCIe Gen5 x16 slot, multiple PCIe x4/x1 slots, and supports high-speed expansion for AI accelerators, GPUs, and other edge computing peripherals. Also supported are HDMI/DP/eDP display outputs, USB Type-C, RS-232, GPIO.

