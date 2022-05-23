SECO Presents Its Expanded Human Machine Interface Portfolio at embedded world 2022

Image Provided by SECO With the takeover of the Garz & Fricke Group in 2021, SECO customers will benefit from a unique and comprehensive range of HMI products. At this year's Embedded World trade fair, the company is presenting its modular product system, which combines a wide variety of processors with well thought-out installation variants.

SECO is a leading global provider of technological innovations in the field of embedded systems, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. At the Embedded World 2022, from 21.6. to 23.6.2022 in Nuremberg, the company will present its extended Human Machine Interface product portfolio. In addition to the well-known Flexi Vision series, the product portfolio has been expanded to include the modular Proven Concept HMI portfolio by Garz & Fricke with flush mount, rear mount and panel mount variants and the single board computers developed for this purpose.

At stand 1-320, interested customers can find out more about the four main installation variants: All attachment options will be on display at the stand.

The simplest mounting option "Rear Mount" is presented using a NALLINO 4.3 OF PCT , in which the HMI is screwed to the housing from behind and can be operated through a simple cut-out - also known as an open frame solution. The entry-level model in the Rear Mount product series makes it possible to fall back on proven SECO quality even in cramped conditions. The high-resolution 4.3-inch display with capacitive touchscreen ensures optimized usability. It is based on the NALLINO Single Board Computer (SBC) with an NXP i.MX6ULL and offers excellent value for money.

With the TANARO 7.0 BX PCT with NXP i.MX 8M Mini, SECO is showing its "Panel Mount" solution using an HMI that offers high performance with low power consumption and low operating temperatures - even with extremely high performance requirements. This built-in variant is just as easy to install, since it can be inserted from the front through a housing cut-out. Sophisticated brackets also enable an integrated seal.

The most visually appealing Flush Mount installation solution will be exhibited at the booth using a SANTARO 10.1 SG IPS . This variant is characterized by a seamless or flush glass or plastic front, which at the same time enables a protection class of up to IP66. The device on display is based on a SANTARO Core SBC with NXP i.MX6.

Visitors will also find two Flexi Vision models as a Vesa mount: the Flexi Vision 13.3 with 13.3" and the Flexi Vision 15.6 with 15.6". In addition to low-power arm processors (Rockchip RK3399 SoC), this product line is also available with x86 processors (Intel® Atom™ X Series and Intel® Celeron® J / N Series) for high-performance applications.

A 21" HMI with an integrated cashless KarL4 payment system will also be on display as a use case. Interested visitors can also experience the integration of Clea on the exhibited devices during the trade fair. This end-to-end IoT AI analytics software suite enables customers to collect, present and monetize insightful data from their on-field devices in real-time. This is a further point of the extended service promise of the SECO Group.

With the products on display, SECO wants to give an insight into the comprehensive and modularly structured HMI product portfolio, which, in addition to a wide range of processors, from cost-optimized low-power ARM processors to performance- and security-optimized x86 processors, is well thought-out and tailored to customer requirements offers easily adaptable installation solutions.

