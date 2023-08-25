Embedded Computing Design

WINSYSTEMS Secures its COM Express Type 6 Compact CPU Module with RoT

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 25, 2023

News

Image Credit: WinSystems, Inc

Grand Prairie, Texas. WINSYSTEMS launched its 11 Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 powered COMeT6-1100 COM ExpressType 6 Compact CPU module. Up to four cores are available in a low power environment where vibration and shock may be a problem. The compute module delivers up to to 32GB LPDDR4 4226 MT/s of system memory and has an integrated TPM 2.0 device that secures the module with root-of-trust authentication.

"We have seen strong acceptance of our Type 10 COM Express modules in this accelerating market along with continuing concerns about data and device security and speed to market. These issues have only increased demand for highly reliable COM modules that are designed, manufactured and supported within the United States," said WINSYSTEMS' Chief Revenue Officer Robert Dunaway.

Logistically speaking, the module can handle rugged deployments where temperatures may be -40C° to +85°C making it CE compliant. The provided eMMC 5.x storage options extend from 8GB to 128GB.

Included is support for up to four displays with expansion options including three that can be converted to DisplayPort++, HDMI or DVI, and one embedded DisplayPort (eDP) LCD.

Connectivity Options:

  • 8 - USB 2.0 channels
  • 5 - configurable PCIe lanes
  • 4 - USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • 2 SATA 3.0 interfaces
  • 1 - i226 2.5 Gb/s Ethernet RGMII.
  • HD audio signals and

Any carrier board conforming to PICMG COM Express Type 6 standards are supported through ideal applications such as  IoT devices for energy, transportation, Mil/COTS, scientific analysis, and medical diagnostics.

Dunaway coninued, "Equally important at WINSYSTEMS, we back these rugged embedded solutions with top-notch technical support, BIOS customization services and timely delivery, so our customers get to market faster." 

For more information, visit winsystems.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

