Best in Show Nominee: Silicon Labs' Amazon Sidewalk Pro Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 09, 2023

Amazon and Silicon Labs introduced the first complete, end to end certified development platform for Amazon Sidewalk. Amazon Sidewalk is a shared low-bandwidth network that helps smart home devices work better at home and beyond the front door via Sidewalk Bridge devices.

When enabled, these Bridge devices share a small portion of your internet bandwidth which is pooled together to provide these services to you and your neighbors. Sidewalk can unlock unique benefits for your device, support other Sidewalk devices in your community, and even locate pets or lost items.

The Silicon Labs Amazon Sidewalk Pro Kit comprises low-power, high-performance wireless hardware for all Sidewalk protocols including Bluetooth Low Energy and sub-GHz FSK and CSS, software SDKs, and security. The Sidewalk Pro Kit comes with a pre-flashed software image and AWS pre-registration, providing developers a quick start to Sidewalk, Bluetooth LE, FSK, and CSS development.

Simplicity Studio, the integrated development environment (IDE) for all Silicon Labs technologies, provides the software for the entire Sidewalk development journey from start to certifying finalized code, into a guided, end-to-end process, maximizing innovation and working efficiency.

For more information, visit https://www.silabs.com/ecosystems/extend-iot-device-range-with-amazon-sidewalk.

