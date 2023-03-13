embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Processing & IP
March 13, 2023
Product
Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Processing & IP category:
- Andes Technology’s AndesCore™ N25F-SE: AndesCore™ N25F-SE is a 32-bit CPU IP core that supports ISO 26262 ASIL B level functional safety for automotive applications. Approved based on the functional safety assignments of a Safety Element Out-of-Context (SEooC), which includes the ISO 26262 compliant development process and the qualitative approach with respect to hardware safety analysis, N25F-SE is certified to be used in safety-related applications. It incorporates the Andes V5 extension instructions to further boost performance and reduce code size. The efficient 5-stage pipeline of the N25F-SE provides a good balance of high operating frequency and compact design. Its flexible interfaces greatly simplify SoC designs.
- CAST’s EMSA5-FS Functional Safety Embedded RISC-V Processor: The EMSA5-FS is a 32-bit, in-order, single-issue, five-stage pipeline processor supporting the open standard RISC-V ISA. Its fail-safe features include built-in triple or double modular redundancy, error correction code bus protection, a configurable memory protection unit, privileged operation modes, and Reset and Safety Manager Modules. Developed by Fraunhofer IPMs, it is available from CAST for ASICs or FPGAs, and as either a stand-alone processor or pre-integrated in subsystems combining a bus fabric with peripherals.
- STMicroelectronics’ STM32H5: STM32H5 MCUs contain the embedded core from Arm®, the Cortex®-M33, which blends high performance with security, energy efficiency, and affordability to best address the mid-range class of MCU-based applications. It’s the world’s highest-performing Cortex-M33 implementation, running at 250MHz and 375 DMIPS (EEMBC CoreMark® score of 1023). The STM32H5 is the first MCU series with system-on-chip (SoC) security services accessed via an industry-standard API. This facility, called STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager, including services developed with ST Authorized Partner ProvenRun, saves developers writing their own code while providing security services developed using best practices.