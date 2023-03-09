Best in Show Nominee: STMicroelectronics STM32H5

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

STM32H5 MCUs contain the embedded core from Arm®, the Cortex®-M33, which blends high performance with security, energy efficiency, and affordability to best address the mid-range class of MCU-based applications.

It’s the world’s highest-performing Cortex-M33 implementation, running at 250MHz and 375 DMIPS (EEMBC CoreMark® score of 1023). The STM32H5 is the first MCU series with system-on-chip (SoC) security services accessed via an industry-standard API. This facility, called STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager, including services developed with ST Authorized Partner ProvenRun, saves developers writing their own code while providing security services developed using best practices.

STM32H5 is the first MCU using ST's Secure Manager, a certified MCU protection for customer-embedded developments. It combines Arm's TrustZone with several ST and partner-developed technologies to meet PSA Certified Level 3 and GlobalPlatform SESIP3 security specs. As a lead development partner, ST helped Arm develop Cortex®-M33 core to comply with the PSA Level 3 security specifications.

ST also collaborated with Microsoft Azure on secure middleware and worked with ProvenRun to develop STM32TrusTEE Secure Manager, powered by its ProvenCore-M secure Trusted Execution Environment O/S. We've also pre-qualified the Kudelski IoT keySTREAM™ root-of-trust on Secure Manager for remote credential lifecycle management services. The result: plug-in security delivering security services including isolation, cryptography, key storage, and initial attestation.

For more information, visit www.st.com/stm32h5.