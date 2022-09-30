Intel Launches 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Family

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA. Intel recently announced its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family with six unlocked desktop processors that feature up to 24 cores, 32 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.8 GHz. The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop family will include 22 processors and over 125 partner system designs that developers can couple with the newest supportt for DDR5 memory support and existing support for DDR4 memory support to create custom setups.

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are built on an x86 performance hybrid architecture and matured Intel 7 process that enable 41% improved multi-threaded performance as well as 15% improved singe-threaded performance in multitasking workloads.

The performance hybrid architecture that combines high-speed performance cores (P-core) and double the number of efficiency cores (E-core) are suitable for:

Gaming : The Core i9-13900K includes up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads that allow it to push high frame rates.

: The Core i9-13900K includes up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads that allow it to push high frame rates. Content creation performance : The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup's increased number of E-cores can execute multiple compute intensive workloads.

: The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup's increased number of E-cores can execute multiple compute intensive workloads. Overclocking: 13th Gen Intel Core processor users can see higher average overclocking speeds across both performance and efficiency cores, as well as DDR5 memory. The company's overclocking feature, Intel® Speed Optimizer, was also updated to support 13th Gen processors. The robust Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 ecosystem provides a wide selection of overclocking modules that, in conjunction with Intel® Dynamic Memory Boost, allow memory overclocking for DDR4 and DDR5.

Features for Desktop Platforms

Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost and Adaptive Boost Technology boost clock frequencies in Core i9 unlocked SKU processors according to thermal and power availability in a given workload.

Support for PCIe Gen 5.0, with up to 16 lanes off the processor.

Up to 2x the L2 cache and increased L3 cache.

Intel is also launching the Intel 700 Series chipset with features designed to enhance performance and reliability. 13th Gen Intel Core desktop “K” processors and the Intel Z790 chipset will be available starting Oct. 20, 2022, including boxed processors, motherboards, and desktop system sales.

