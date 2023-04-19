Avnet Releases Add-Ons for its ZUBoard 1CG

Image Credit: Avnet

Phoenix, Arizona. Avnet is now delivering innovative video and storage add-ons to the ZUBoard 1CG. Included are a new DisplayPort and eMMC module. The additions enable high-definition video with reliable bootable storage, running on the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU1CG device.

“This prototyping module for the ZUBoard 1CG is specially created for designers who are focusing on embedded vision, AI and edge computing applications,” said Jim Beneke, vice president Advanced Applications Group, Avnet.

Micron’s 32GB e.MMC memory leverages 20nm triple level cell NAND technology (TLC) stacked with a JEDEC-compliant controller in a general BGA package. The device is developed for mass industrial storage needs as well as being able to follow complex error correction code (ECC) implementation and data management requirements of TLC NAND flash devices.

The DisplayPort interface connects straight into the transceiving unit inside the Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC processing system, minimizing cost. Beneke continues, “This new add-on module will enable cost-effective, high-performance design for applications requiring both high resolution video output and rugged permanent storage—while making the board even easier to use.”

Ideal Applications:

Embedded vision cameras

AV-over-IP 4K and 8K-ready streaming miniaturized

Compute-intensive edge applications in industrial and healthcare systems

Hand-held test equipment

Consumer

Medical

For more information, visit http://avnet.me/dpemmc.