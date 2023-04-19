Embedded Computing Design

Avnet Releases Add-Ons for its ZUBoard 1CG

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 19, 2023

News

Avnet Releases Add-Ons for its ZUBoard 1CG
Image Credit: Avnet

Phoenix, Arizona. Avnet is now delivering innovative video and storage add-ons to the ZUBoard 1CG. Included are a new DisplayPort and eMMC module. The additions enable high-definition video with reliable bootable storage, running on the AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU1CG device.

“This prototyping module for the ZUBoard 1CG is specially created for designers who are focusing on embedded vision, AI and edge computing applications,” said Jim Beneke, vice president Advanced Applications Group, Avnet.

Micron’s 32GB e.MMC memory leverages 20nm triple level cell NAND technology (TLC) stacked with a JEDEC-compliant controller in a general BGA package. The device is developed for mass industrial storage needs as well as being able to follow complex error correction code (ECC) implementation and data management requirements of TLC NAND flash devices.

The DisplayPort interface connects straight into the transceiving unit inside the Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC processing system, minimizing cost. Beneke continues, “This new add-on module will enable cost-effective, high-performance design for applications requiring both high resolution video output and rugged permanent storage—while making the board even easier to use.”

Ideal Applications:

  • Embedded vision cameras
  • AV-over-IP 4K and 8K-ready streaming miniaturized
  • Compute-intensive edge applications in industrial and healthcare systems
  • Hand-held test equipment
  • Consumer
  • Medical

For more information, visit http://avnet.me/dpemmc.

 

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Interface & I/O
AI & Machine Learning
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Storage
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
AI & Machine Learning
The Importance of a Machine Learning Pipeline

March 30, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Weebit Nano
Weebit and SkyWater Tech Combine for Edge NVMs

April 13, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Texas Instruments Introduces New SimpleLink™ Family of Wi-Fi 6 Companion ICs

April 18, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Managed vs. Unmanaged C: How to Increase the Security and Reliability of Your Embedded Applications

April 10, 2023

MORE