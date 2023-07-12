Embedded Executive: CXL, the Latest High-Speed Interconnect

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Compute Express Link, aka CXL, is a low-latency, cache-coherent interconnect that connects processors, memory, and other accelerator devices. It’s built on top of PCI Express and over the past couple of years, it’s been emerging as the winner in the interface wars.

If you are not familiar with this spec, you need to know it, understand it, and potentially design to it. To get a better understanding of this relatively new specification, I spoke to Mark Orthodoxou, the Vice President of Strategic Marketing, SoCs, at Rambus on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.