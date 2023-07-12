Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: CXL, the Latest High-Speed Interconnect

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

July 12, 2023

Compute Express Link, aka CXL, is a low-latency, cache-coherent interconnect that connects processors, memory, and other accelerator devices. It’s built on top of PCI Express and over the past couple of years, it’s been emerging as the winner in the interface wars.

If you are not familiar with this spec, you need to know it, understand it, and potentially design to it. To get a better understanding of this relatively new specification, I spoke to Mark Orthodoxou, the Vice President of Strategic Marketing, SoCs, at Rambus on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

