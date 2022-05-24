Microchip Announces the First Single-Core MPU with MIPI CSI-2 Camera Interface and Advanced Audio Features

To offer developers access to high performing peripherals without sacrificing power consumption, Microchip Technology announced the SAMA7G54 Arm CortexA7-based MPU running up to 1 GHz.

The SAMA7G54 includes both a MIPI CSI-2 camera interface and a traditional parallel camera interface, enabling developers to design low-power stereo vision applications with more accurate depth perception.

The SAMA7G54 extends the low-power trend into the 1 GHz performance class of Linux-capable MPUs by providing flexible low-power modes, as well as voltage and frequency scaling. When coupled with Microchip’s new MCP16502 Power Management IC (PMIC), this MPU enables embedded designer to fine-tune their end application for the suitable power consumption vs. performance, while also optimizing for low overall system cost. The MCP16502 is supported by Microchip’s mainline Linux distribution for the SAMA7G54, allowing for entry and exit from available low-power modes, as well as support for dynamic voltage and frequency scaling.

For audio applications, the device integrates enhanced audio features such as four I2S digital audio ports, an 8-microphone array interface, an S/PDIF transmitter and receiver, as well as a four stereo channel audio sample rate converter. It is equipped with multiple microphone inputs for improved source localization to enhance smart speaker or video conferencing system performance.

The SAMA7G54 also integrates Arm TrustZone technology with secure boot, secure key storage and cryptography with acceleration and more. Customers can work with Microchip’s security experts to evaluate their security needs and implement the level of protection that’s right for their design.

Microchip provides both hardware and software development support for the SAMA7G54. The SAMA7G54-EK Evaluation Kit (CPN: EV21H18A) features connectors and expansion headers for customization and access to leading edge embedded features. The device is supported by Microchip’s mainline Linux distribution. Bare-metal framework and RTOS support is provided within MPLAB Harmony v3.

Microchip provides a broad family of Ethernet PHYs, switches and hubs, wireless products, as well as CAN FD transceivers that are supported by the SAMA7G54.

The SAMA7G54 is available with BGA343 package for $7.75 each in 10,000-unit quantities.

For more information, visit: www.microchipdirect.com.