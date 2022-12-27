Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

December 27, 2022

STMicroelectronics Approved the 4.21 Update for TouchGFX Software Package
Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

Geneva. STMicroelectronics ratified its TouchGFX software package for simpler user interface (UI) designs that work collaboratively with STM32 microcontrollers. The 4.21 runs through the NeoChrom GPU processor, and utilizes TouchGFX Stock to control graphics for end-products.

With the latest version of the TouchGFX software package, STMicroelectronics has made it easier to build user interfaces (UIs) for applications hosted on STM32 microcontrollers. The updated 4.21 features a new widget in the TouchGFX Designer tool to support Scalable Vector Graphics image format (SVG).  

The package contains the TouchGFX Designer with 50+ developments that are ideal for home appliances, building automation controls, industrial machinery, fitness trackers and other wearables, and medical devices.

TouchGFX version 4.21 is available now, free of charge, by downloading the X-CUBE-TOUCHGFX software package from www.st.com.

Read ST’s blog at https://blog.st.com/touchgfx for more information about TouchGFX and release 4.21.

 

