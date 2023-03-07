The Road to embedded world ’23: Taipei City, Taiwan, Winmate

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

For over 25 years, Winmate Inc. has been the global leader in developing advanced rugged, mobile technologies for industries operating in the most challenging environments. During embedded world 2023, Winmate will be in hall 1 booth 461 to demonstrate solutions for warehouse/logistics, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Automotive Industry, Marine, Military, Food, Chemical Industry, and Automation.

Windows rugged tablets are designed to withstand harsh environments and enhance mobile worker productivity. Wireless connectivity, data collection, and data transfer capabilities are all in one device. As well as being durable, the best-rugged tablets provide an excellent user experience for work and play. Perhaps you need a tablet for an environment where a normal one would get damaged too soon, so you're looking for one. These rugged tablets have been built to withstand abuse from extreme temperatures, moisture, dust, drops, and hard knocks while still doing everything you need out of a tablet. Tested diligently, they are capable of handling anything you throw at them.

Regardless of how demanding your surroundings are, you can trust Winmate's rugged tablets. There are dust-and-water-limited IP66 sealings, closed adapters, and harsh temperature, surprise, and vibration tests included. Furthermore, get frost and condensation free-of-charge operation in the freezer with optional heating systems, intelligent temperature sensors, and more.

Rugged Tablets are engineered to withstand harsh industrial conditions, such as frequent drops, shocks, vibrations, as well as dust. Featuring a fanless thermal design and a high-performance Intel processor, these tablets follow MIL-STD-810G drop-tested criteria and are commonly used in the automotive industry.

Distribution, warehousing, freight, field service, construction, public safety, and manufacturing environments commonly deploy rugged Windows and Android tablet computers. There are several applications designed specifically for Windows and Android tablet computers, including picking and put-away, dock management, inspections, work orders, service call processing, EMS, police, and shop floor data collection. It is commonplace now for an organization to provide unbridled computing power throughout its operation or service area through distributed computing. The advancements in computer tablet technology make it possible to find a solution for nearly any challenge, whether it is environmental, durable, or simple. In the rugged tablet market, Winmate offers the best products. We are capable of providing unmatched guidance to our customers in selecting the very best ruggedized tablets for their particular applications and environments.

Winmate M900 8-inch HD Touch

Winmate M900 8-inch HD touch is a windows 10 pro compact, rugged tablet with robust features designed to withstand industrial use while providing high-tech solutions that increase productivity, improve safety, and reduce operational costs. The processing power comes from Intel's Apollo Lake processor paired with original Intel graphics for high performance. The tablet features a brilliant projective capacitive touch screen, which is outdoor viewable and offers 1280 x 800-pixel resolution. Weighing at just 2.2 pounds (approx. 900 grams), the M900 delivers lightweight mobility and wifi Bluetooth in a rugged tablet. Tailored for mobile workforces, the M900P boasts a brilliant 8" display with optical bonding, net weight of less than 3g tablet, a resolution of 1280 x 800, and PCAP multi-touch to deliver a user-friendly multi-touch experience and outdoor viewability. Meanwhile, it supports rain/stylus/glove modes, meaning the touchscreen remains responsive in all conditions.



Winmate M900P is an 8-inch rugged tablet that marks the continued evolution of Winmate’s enterprise mobility solutions. It helps fulfill the needs of those who are seeking maximum portability and ease of carrying with no compromises on computing performance to improve transportation and logistics efficiency while reducing operational costs. The M900P rugged tablet survives harsh environments thanks to its solid enclosure with MIL-STD-810G certification and IP65 rating. USB connect with keyboard mouse. Its wide operating temperature range ensures reliable operation under extreme conditions.

The Ultimate in Mobility

Weighing at just 2.2 lbs (approx. 900g), the M900P is engineered to deliver lightweight mobility in a compact tablet form factor.

Intel® Pentium® N4200 Apollo Lake CPU

The M900P is a Windows 10-based device coming with an Intel® Pentium® N4200 Apollo Lake processor and genuine Intel graphics for high processing performance, low power consumption, and extended battery life.

P-Cap Multi-touch Display with Optical Bonding Technology

Tailored for mobile workforces, the M900P boasts a brilliant 1280 x 800 P-Cap multi-touch display with optical bonding to deliver a user-friendly multi-touch experience and outdoor viewability. Meanwhile, it supports rain/stylus/glove modes, meaning the touchscreen remains responsive in all conditions.

MIL-STD-810G Vibration & Shock Resistant and IP65 Water & Dust Proof

The M900P rugged tablet survives harsh environments thanks to its solid enclosure with MIL-STD-810G certification and IP65 rating. Its wide operating temperature range (-20°C to 60°C) ensures reliable operation under extreme conditions.

Built-in D-Sub 15 Pin Connector

The built-in D-Sub interface connector allows for the connection between the M900P and your vehicle through the VG100 vehicle gateway. Such design satisfies modern business transporters’ demands when it comes to aftermarket automotive integration.

A True In-vehicle Based Solution

The M900P comes with optional peripherals such as the vehicle cradle and VG100 Vehicle Gateway. Through the built-in D-Sub interface connector, the device will be connected to the VG100 Vehicle Gateway, which is able to transmit and receive vehicle data for more powerful information integration.

For more information, visit winmate.com.