The Road to embedded world '23: Taipei, Taiwan, Nextech

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Nextech develops diverse touch products and will be showcasing its LCD Displays, rugged PCs, and designed TP modules at embedded world 2023. At hall 1 booth 161, Nextech’s experts will discuss how it is addressing the durability and user-friendly operation of its broad range of Industrial applications.

Nextech provides solutions for a variety of environments where embedded computer platforms are required, such as HMI, industry display, signage display, Kiosk and POS.

Industrial PC (IPC)

Features:

Intel® Quad Core N3350/N4200 CPU

DDR3 8G DRAM

GbE LAN Port x2

SATA 6Gb/s Port x1

M.2 with SATA 60Gb/s

VGA, HDMI Output

Realtek ® Audi o Codec

2 x RS232 Port

Metal case

Three-year warranty

43" Touch Computer

Features:

43-inch wide-screen panel, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution

VA wide viewing angle process (178°/178°)

Intel® 10th Generation CPU

DDR4 8G RAM up to 64G

Infrared 10-point touch, tempered glass hardness 7H ( Optional)

Metal shell, with a variety of mounting bracket options

Three-year warranty

The maximum brightness can reach 1500nit, suitable for outdoor environments (optional)

I-series 65-inch High-Brightness Industrial Control Display Screen

Features:

65-inch wide-screen industrial control panel, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution

2500nits high brightness

VA wide viewing angle process 178°/178°

Infrared 20-point touch (optional)

Metal shell, with a variety of mounting bracket options

Three-year warranty, suitable for various harsh environments

Supports USB devices to play media functions (no need to connect to a computer)

Power Plant Equipment System

Nuclear power plant equipment system display screen

19" capacitive touch screen

Custom External Bracket

For more information, visit.nex-tech.com.tw.