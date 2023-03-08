The Road to embedded world '23: Taipei, Taiwan, Nextech
March 08, 2023
News
Nextech develops diverse touch products and will be showcasing its LCD Displays, rugged PCs, and designed TP modules at embedded world 2023. At hall 1 booth 161, Nextech’s experts will discuss how it is addressing the durability and user-friendly operation of its broad range of Industrial applications.
Nextech provides solutions for a variety of environments where embedded computer platforms are required, such as HMI, industry display, signage display, Kiosk and POS.
Industrial PC (IPC)
Features:
- Intel® Quad Core N3350/N4200 CPU
- DDR3 8G DRAM
- GbE LAN Port x2
- SATA 6Gb/s Port x1
- M.2 with SATA 60Gb/s
- VGA, HDMI Output
- Realtek ® Audi o Codec
- 2 x RS232 Port
- Metal case
- Three-year warranty
43" Touch Computer
Features:
- 43-inch wide-screen panel, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution
- VA wide viewing angle process (178°/178°)
- Intel® 10th Generation CPU
- DDR4 8G RAM up to 64G
- Infrared 10-point touch, tempered glass hardness 7H ( Optional)
- Metal shell, with a variety of mounting bracket options
- Three-year warranty
- The maximum brightness can reach 1500nit, suitable for outdoor environments (optional)
I-series 65-inch High-Brightness Industrial Control Display Screen
Features:
- 65-inch wide-screen industrial control panel, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution
- 2500nits high brightness
- VA wide viewing angle process 178°/178°
- Infrared 20-point touch (optional)
- Metal shell, with a variety of mounting bracket options
- Three-year warranty, suitable for various harsh environments
- Supports USB devices to play media functions (no need to connect to a computer)
Power Plant Equipment System
- Nuclear power plant equipment system display screen
- 19" capacitive touch screen
- Custom External Bracket
For more information, visit.nex-tech.com.tw.