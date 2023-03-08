Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world '23: Taipei, Taiwan, Nextech

By Chad Cox

March 08, 2023

Nextech develops diverse touch products and will be showcasing its LCD Displays, rugged PCs, and designed TP modules at embedded world 2023. At hall 1 booth 161, Nextech’s experts will discuss how it is addressing the durability and user-friendly operation of its broad range of Industrial applications.

Nextech provides solutions for a variety of environments where embedded computer platforms are required, such as HMI, industry display, signage display, Kiosk and POS.

Industrial PC (IPC)

Features:

  • Intel® Quad Core N3350/N4200 CPU
  • DDR3 8G DRAM
  • GbE LAN Port x2
  • SATA 6Gb/s Port x1
  • M.2 with SATA 60Gb/s
  • VGA, HDMI Output
  • Realtek ® Audi o Codec
  • 2 x RS232 Port
  • Metal case
  • Three-year warranty

43" Touch Computer

Features:

  • 43-inch wide-screen panel, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution
  • VA wide viewing angle process (178°/178°)
  • Intel® 10th Generation CPU
  • DDR4 8G RAM up to 64G
  • Infrared 10-point touch, tempered glass hardness 7H ( Optional)
  • Metal shell, with a variety of mounting bracket options
  • Three-year warranty
  • The maximum brightness can reach 1500nit, suitable for outdoor environments (optional)

I-series 65-inch High-Brightness Industrial Control Display Screen

Features:

  • 65-inch wide-screen industrial control panel, 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution
  • 2500nits high brightness
  • VA wide viewing angle process 178°/178°
  • Infrared 20-point touch (optional)
  • Metal shell, with a variety of mounting bracket options
  • Three-year warranty, suitable for various harsh environments
  • Supports USB devices to play media functions (no need to connect to a computer)

Power Plant Equipment System

  • Nuclear power plant equipment system display screen
  • 19" capacitive touch screen
  • Custom External Bracket

For more information, visit.nex-tech.com.tw.

