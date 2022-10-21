Kontron ODM/EMS Alliance to Exhibit At electronica 2022

Press Release

The independent companies of the alliance have extensive experience in hardware and software development and are experienced electronic service providers in the field of production and assembly services for complete assemblies and devices.

“All from a single source” is the main theme at the trade show in Hall 1, Booth 340. From the idea to development, from the prototype to series production and global procurement - our specialists at the trade show will be glad to explain the advantages of the Kontron ODM/EMS Alliance.



Kontron will also present a selection of our latest scalable modules and motherboards based on the latest processors from Intel® and AMD. This ensures that our customers are ideally equipped for high-performance computing in Industry 4.0 and IoT applications. For computer-on-modules, the standard COM Express® modules and the new COM-HPC® client size A and C with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors offer the highest graphic and computing performance. The COM-HPC® Server size D with Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors is suitable for complex AI and network applications with the highest I/O throughput requirements. Furthermore, a selection of industrial and extended lifecycle motherboards of the form factors Mini-STX, Mini-ITX, µATX and ATX will be presented. Highlights at electronica include the D3723-R mITX, featuring AMD Ryzen™ R2000 processors and being ideally suited for graphics-intensive applications as well as Kontron's first mini-ITX motherboard based on 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i processor technology.



As an exhibitor as the electronica Munich (electronica.de) in Hall 1, Booth 340 from 15 to 18 November 2022, we are looking forward to numerous interesting conversations at our trade show booth.



About Kontron



Kontron is a global leader in IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and offers individual solutions in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 through a combined portfolio of hardware, software and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications.



About Kontron ODM/EMS Alliance



The Kontron ODM/EMS Alliance (kontron-electronics.com) is a high-performing association of mid-size enterprises, uniting nine business locations under a single roof. These electronics service providers interact and collaborate as a consortium: Kontron Europe GmbH (DE), Kontron Electronics GmbH (DE), Kontron Austria GmbH, Iskratel EMS (SI) and Kontron Electronics Kft (HU). The portfolio includes proprietary as well as client-specific products, development and engineering services for complex electronics components, modules and systems, as well as production and assembly services for entire assemblies and devices.



