MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation: MX2-10ADP

Product

Image Credit: MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation Product Description: Rugged Fanless Embedded System: Supports Intel®️ Raptor Lake-S Refresh Core-i Processor up to 65W

The MX2-10ADP is an advanced embedded box system designed for factory automation, machine vision, and Intelligent Transportation System markets. Powered by the Intel 12th/13th/14th Gen Core I processor, it delivers a significant performance boost while supporting rich I/O connectivity. The innovative Xpansion I/O Module design enables versatile I/O functionalities, supporting up to ten PoE ports and accommodating a PCIex16 GPU card under 120W for graphics and AI applications.

Highlights:

AI Inference

Intel®️ Raptor Lake-S Refresh 14th/Raptor Lake-S 13th/Alder Lake-S 12th Core-i processor (Up to 65W)

Support 2 x DDR5 SO-DIMM (Up to 96GB)

HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, 4 x 2.5G LAN

Support 8 x USB, 3 x RS232, and 8-bit DIO

9~48V Wide Power Range

Product Website Link: https://ipc.mitacmdt.com/EmbeddedSystem_MX2-10ADP_MX2-10ADP

Datasheet Link: https://download.mitacmct.com/Files/datasheets/embedded_system/MX2-10ADP_Datasheet_20240513.pdf

