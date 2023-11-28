Neousys Technology: NRU-52S Series

Product

Product Description:

NRU-52S series is a rugged, wide temperature, fanless edge AI computer delivering up to 100 TOPS for AI-based video analytics applications requiring H.264/H.265 video decoding and real-time inference. Power by an NVIDIA®️ Jetson Orin™️ NX/ Xavier™️ NX system on module (SoM), it comprises of NVIDIA®️ Ampere GPUs (Orin NX), CUDA cores, Tensor cores, and NVDLA (NVIDIA®️ Deep Learning Accelerator).

Benefiting from the power-efficiency of NVIDIA®️ Jetson Orin™️ NX, which consumes only 25W of power, NRU-52S+ can decode up to 18 streams of 1080p video at 30 FPS, and also offer 100 TOPS inference performance. The high AI performance per watt makes NRU-52S+ ideal for applications with a limited power source, such as in a robot, vehicle, or rolling stock. Also, with Neousys' industrial-grade thermal design, NRU-52S+ is ideal for edge deployments that require fanless wide temperature operations, such as at roadside, wayside, construction site, agriculture, or in a dusty factory.

NRU-52S+ offers four IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ ports, each port can supply up to 90W to IP cameras or PTZ speed dome cameras for AI-based detection, tracking, and recognition applications. NRU-52S+ also offers flexible expansions with two mPCIe sockets for NVMe storage, WIFI, GNSS, or V2X module; one M.2 B key for 4G LTE or 5G NR module with dedicated passive thermal design, and a total of five antenna holes for mobile broadband.It also has one hardware configurable RS232/RS422/RS485, 1x GPS PPS input, 3-CH isolated DI, and 4-CH isolated DO for communication with external devices.

By integrating PoE++ connectivity, 100 TOPS inference performance, a vast of NVIDIA AI JetPack toolkits, NRU-52S+ can enable more possibilities for real-time video analytics such as autonomous machines, security alerts, law enforcement, and V2X applications. With its -25°C to 70°C fanless operation, wide-range DC input, ignition control, and 4G/ 5G connectivity, NRU-52S+ is not only for indoor/ stationary installations but also ideal for harsh edge deployments.

Highlights:

Powered by NVIDIA®️ Jetson Orin™️ NX or Xavier™️ NX SOM bundled with JetPack 5.1.1

Rugged -25°C to 70°C fanless operation

4x IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ GbE ports with screw-lock

2x mini-PCIe sockets for WIFI/GNSS/NVMe/CAN modules

1x 3042/3052 M.2 B key socket for 4G/5G mobile communication

1x hardware configurable RS232/RS422/RS485 port

Product Website Link:https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/product/product-lines/surveillance/nru-52s-nvidia-jason-nx-edge-ai-computer

Datasheet Link:https://neousys-web-bucket.s3.us-west-1.amazonaws.com/datasheet/nru-52s-nvidia-jason-embedded-video-analytics-platform.pdf?202308

Buy It Now Link:https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/product/product-lines/surveillance/nru-52s-nvidia-jason-nx-edge-ai-computer

