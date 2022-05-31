Embedded Computing Design

Imagination Launches Open Access Program, Providing Scale-Ups with a Low-Cost Path to Differentiated Silicon

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 31, 2022

News

Imagination Launches Open Access Program, Providing Scale-Ups with a Low-Cost Path to Differentiated Silicon

Imagination Technologies announced its Open Access program, offering access for early-stage companies to select class-leading GPU and AI accelerator IP without any licensing costs.

The program is designed to lower the barriers of entry to SoC design, enabling scale-ups to create advanced IoT and AI products for applications covering smart home, industrial designs for smart cities or smart factories, smart kiosks and signage, healthcare tech, and more.

Imagination Open Access provides early-stage customers access to a choice of silicon-proven IP, lowering overall risk and providing help through technical expertise, tools, and consistent technical support.

Open Access provides access to four PowerVR Series8XE GPUs and three PowerVR Series3NX NNAs. A software driver is supplied by Imagination, and compatible open-source drivers are now also available in the market, potentially offering even more features, for even greater customer choice.

Learn more about the Open Access program.

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Open Source
Analog & Power
Power Integrations Expands InnoSwitch4-CZ Integrated Switcher Family to 220 W

June 1, 2022

MORE
Consumer
Infineon Introduces New High-Performance XENSIV MEMS Microphones with Audio Capturing for Consumer Electronics

May 31, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Why Telemedicine IoMT Technology is Trending

May 6, 2022

MORE
Industrial
SDRs for Low Latency and Time Sensitive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Applications

May 31, 2022

MORE