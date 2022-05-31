Imagination Launches Open Access Program, Providing Scale-Ups with a Low-Cost Path to Differentiated Silicon

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Imagination Technologies announced its Open Access program, offering access for early-stage companies to select class-leading GPU and AI accelerator IP without any licensing costs.

The program is designed to lower the barriers of entry to SoC design, enabling scale-ups to create advanced IoT and AI products for applications covering smart home, industrial designs for smart cities or smart factories, smart kiosks and signage, healthcare tech, and more.

Imagination Open Access provides early-stage customers access to a choice of silicon-proven IP, lowering overall risk and providing help through technical expertise, tools, and consistent technical support.

Open Access provides access to four PowerVR Series8XE GPUs and three PowerVR Series3NX NNAs. A software driver is supplied by Imagination, and compatible open-source drivers are now also available in the market, potentially offering even more features, for even greater customer choice.

Learn more about the Open Access program.