Embedded Computing Design

Unlocking Audio Breakthroughs Through the Evolution of TWS

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

August 18, 2022

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon is joined by Paul Beckman, CEO at DSP concepts, who sheds some light on breakthroughs in wireless audio technologies made possible by a partnership with Airoha, whose chips have played a big role in expanding the capabilities of TWS.
 

 

 

Then, assistant editor Chad Cox gets into cybersecurity in a breakdown of MITRE’s ATT&CK framework, which analyzes cyber defense measures and identifies any gaps that need to be filled.

But first, Brandon and Rich discuss yet another disruption in the vast world of programming languages — this time, we may be seeing the usurper usurped, with another new language called Carbon creeping toward increasingly popular Rust.

 

